Andhra Pradesh To Unveil Kerala-Style Houseboats: A Dreamy Backwater Escape Awaits Tourists
According to a tourism official, each boat will carry four passengers and travel 20–30 kilometres on rivers, reservoirs, or backwaters.
Published : October 8, 2025 at 4:37 PM IST|
Updated : October 8, 2025 at 4:49 PM IST
Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh is all set to unveil houseboat tourism, bringing the charm of Kerala-style backwaters closer to locals and visitors. Tourists will soon be able to spend the day gazing at the waves with family and friends and enjoy overnight stays on boats with sumptuous meals and good accommodation facilities.
As part of a public-private partnership, five houseboats are planned to be launched by Sankranti at Gandikota, Suryalanka, Rajamahendravaram, and Bhavani Islands in Vijayawada. A tourism department official said private operators from Kerala signed agreements with the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation to operate the boats, with plans to expand to ten locations after feasibility studies.
According to him, each boat will carry four passengers and travel 20–30 kilometres on rivers, reservoirs, or backwaters. For example, a boat leaving at 2 p.m. will return by 11 a.m. the following day, allowing tourists to enjoy overnight meals and a comfortable stay on board.
The government is supporting the initiative through electricity subsidies, SGST refunds for seven years, and other incentives under the State Tourism Policy 2024-29. The Tourism Development Corporation is also inviting operators to run luxury double-bedroom houseboats from Dindi in Konaseema, where two boats are already in operation.
Planned Routes
Gandikota Reservoir–Mylavaram Dam: Tourists will pass Gandikota and Agastheswaram, visiting the Shiva temple and enjoying scenic views before returning the same route.
Suryalanka–Nizampatnam: Boats will glide through mangrove forests, offering sunrise views and glimpses of fish hunting in the waters.
Rajamahendravaram–Dhavaleswaram (2 boats): Boats depart from Padmavati and Saraswati Ghats, cruising past Pichukalanka and Briddi Lanka while enjoying Godavari’s beauty.
Vijayawada Bhavani Island: Boats depart from Berm Park, circle Bhavani Island and the holy confluence, anchor overnight, and return the next morning to Berm Park.
With these initiatives, Andhra Pradesh aims to boost adventure tourism, attract families, and create new employment opportunities while showcasing the state’s natural and cultural beauty.
Read more