ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Pradesh To Unveil Kerala-Style Houseboats: A Dreamy Backwater Escape Awaits Tourists

According to a tourism official, each boat will carry four passengers and travel 20–30 kilometres on rivers, reservoirs, or backwaters.

Andhra Pradesh To Unveil Kerala-Style Houseboats: A Dreamy Backwater Escape Awaits Tourists
Andhra Pradesh hopes big on Kerala-style backwaters tourism to rake in good profit. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 8, 2025 at 4:37 PM IST

Updated : October 8, 2025 at 4:49 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh is all set to unveil houseboat tourism, bringing the charm of Kerala-style backwaters closer to locals and visitors. Tourists will soon be able to spend the day gazing at the waves with family and friends and enjoy overnight stays on boats with sumptuous meals and good accommodation facilities.

As part of a public-private partnership, five houseboats are planned to be launched by Sankranti at Gandikota, Suryalanka, Rajamahendravaram, and Bhavani Islands in Vijayawada. A tourism department official said private operators from Kerala signed agreements with the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation to operate the boats, with plans to expand to ten locations after feasibility studies.

According to him, each boat will carry four passengers and travel 20–30 kilometres on rivers, reservoirs, or backwaters. For example, a boat leaving at 2 p.m. will return by 11 a.m. the following day, allowing tourists to enjoy overnight meals and a comfortable stay on board.

The government is supporting the initiative through electricity subsidies, SGST refunds for seven years, and other incentives under the State Tourism Policy 2024-29. The Tourism Development Corporation is also inviting operators to run luxury double-bedroom houseboats from Dindi in Konaseema, where two boats are already in operation.

Planned Routes

Gandikota Reservoir–Mylavaram Dam: Tourists will pass Gandikota and Agastheswaram, visiting the Shiva temple and enjoying scenic views before returning the same route.

Suryalanka–Nizampatnam: Boats will glide through mangrove forests, offering sunrise views and glimpses of fish hunting in the waters.

Rajamahendravaram–Dhavaleswaram (2 boats): Boats depart from Padmavati and Saraswati Ghats, cruising past Pichukalanka and Briddi Lanka while enjoying Godavari’s beauty.

Vijayawada Bhavani Island: Boats depart from Berm Park, circle Bhavani Island and the holy confluence, anchor overnight, and return the next morning to Berm Park.

With these initiatives, Andhra Pradesh aims to boost adventure tourism, attract families, and create new employment opportunities while showcasing the state’s natural and cultural beauty.

Read more

  1. CM Chandrababu Naidu Flags Off Vijayawada-Srisailam Seaplane Trial Run
Last Updated : October 8, 2025 at 4:49 PM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ANADHRA PRADSH RIVER CRUISEANDHRA PRADESH HOUSEBOAT EXPERIENCEANDHRA PRADESH WATER TOURISMKERALA LIKE HOUSEBOATS IN ANDHRA

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Japanese Disciple And Kerala Guru Keep Spirit Of Kalaripayattu Alive

Western Ghats Species Thrive In Chhattisgarh's Udanti Sitanadi Tiger Reserve; Forest Dept Releases Pictures

Back To School | Cracking The Code Of Lightning & Thunderstorms: Facts We Hold, Forecasts We Can't Make

Fertility In Rural India Is At Its Lowest, What Does This Mean For The Future?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.