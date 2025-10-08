ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Pradesh To Unveil Kerala-Style Houseboats: A Dreamy Backwater Escape Awaits Tourists

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh is all set to unveil houseboat tourism, bringing the charm of Kerala-style backwaters closer to locals and visitors. Tourists will soon be able to spend the day gazing at the waves with family and friends and enjoy overnight stays on boats with sumptuous meals and good accommodation facilities.

As part of a public-private partnership, five houseboats are planned to be launched by Sankranti at Gandikota, Suryalanka, Rajamahendravaram, and Bhavani Islands in Vijayawada. A tourism department official said private operators from Kerala signed agreements with the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation to operate the boats, with plans to expand to ten locations after feasibility studies.

According to him, each boat will carry four passengers and travel 20–30 kilometres on rivers, reservoirs, or backwaters. For example, a boat leaving at 2 p.m. will return by 11 a.m. the following day, allowing tourists to enjoy overnight meals and a comfortable stay on board.

The government is supporting the initiative through electricity subsidies, SGST refunds for seven years, and other incentives under the State Tourism Policy 2024-29. The Tourism Development Corporation is also inviting operators to run luxury double-bedroom houseboats from Dindi in Konaseema, where two boats are already in operation.

Planned Routes