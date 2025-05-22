ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Pradesh To Include Yoga In School Syllabus, Plans Massive International Yoga Day Celebrations

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu announced plans to integrate yoga into the state's school curriculum and stage unprecedented celebrations for the 11th International Yoga Day on June 21. A month-long series of special programs under the banner ‘Yogandhra-2025’ commenced on May 21, culminating in a massive yoga event on Visakhapatnam's RK Beach to Bhogapuram, where approximately five lakh people are expected to participate alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Naidu said during a press conference on Wednesday that this will be a historic event, potentially setting a world record for the largest yoga gathering on a seashore, with an anticipated two crore participants statewide. The theme for this year's event is ‘Yoga for One Earth, One Health,’ and the government has invited Guinness World Records and other leading record organisations to certify the event. Top yoga and spiritual leaders from across India will also be invited.

Preparations include training 10 lakh individuals this month through online and offline yoga courses, who will then lead Yoga Day programs in various community centres and educational institutions. “The goal is to start yoga classes in schools for one hour every morning after summer vacations until June 21, and subsequently include yoga as part of the school syllabus,” the CM said.

The Andhra Pradesh government will hold competitions in yoga-themed songs, essays, and paintings, with winners getting the chance to participate in the main event in Visakhapatnam.