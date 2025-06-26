ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Pradesh To Establish India's First Integrated Quantum Technology Ecosystem By 2026: Naidu

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh government held a curtain-raiser to announce "India's first full-stack Quantum Valley" here under the National Quantum Mission, highlighting its vision and an upcoming workshop. According to a statement from the chief minister's office on Wednesday, the project will span 50 acres and integrate quantum computing, artificial intelligence, semiconductor research and defence innovation, fostering high-end employment and frontier technological capability.

"This initiative will place Andhra Pradesh at the forefront of quantum and deep-tech advancement in Asia," said the statement, confirming the launch on January 2026.

Quantum Valley aligns with Amaravati's goal of becoming the "world's first city powered entirely by renewable energy, using solar, wind and hydro energy sources efficiently". Mandatory rooftop solar panels will be installed on all key buildings, supported by strict green building norms to ensure reduced carbon emissions and optimised energy performance.

The ecosystem will include district cooling systems, electric vehicle infrastructure, and circular economy practices to minimise waste, lower energy consumption and promote long-term environmental sustainability, the statement said.

IBM, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), and Larsen & Toubro Limited (L&T) are the principal collaborators for the Quantum Valley Tech Park in Amaravati. IBM will install its 156-qubit Quantum System Two -- "India's most powerful quantum computer" -- while TCS will deliver quantum-integrated industry applications and L&T will execute infrastructure development.

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education has directed all state universities to introduce quantum computing curricula, with Andhra University offering degree programmes from the current academic year 2025-26. The initiative also aims to create India's first quantum governance framework by integrating quantum technologies to enhance transparency, cyber resilience, and efficiency in public administration, the statement said.

Purdue University (USA) and University of Tokyo (Japan) will collaborate with Amaravati's DeepTech Research Park to enable international research partnerships, academic exchanges and joint quantum innovation programmes.