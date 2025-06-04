AP: Tirupati MP Seeks CBI Probe Into Drug Racket Involving A Constable

Tirupati: The Andhra Pradesh Police have identified Gunasekhar, a suspended Armed Reserve (AR) constable from Tirupati district, as a key player in a drug racket busted in Hyderabad involving narcotics worth Rs five crore.

The case has now taken a political turn, as Gunasekhar is linked to YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders and formerly served as a gunman to Tirupati MP Gurumurthy.

Family with Political Ties

Gunasekhar hails from a politically influential family. His mother, Murthy Munemma, is a ZPTC member from K.V.B. Puram mandal in the Satyavedu constituency, and his father, Murthy Subbaiah, is an MPTC member from Aare. Gunasekhar joined the police force in 2003 and had stints in the special police and bomb disposal squads.

Pattern of Irregularities

His alleged misconduct started while serving protocol duties at Tirumala, where he was accused of collecting bribes from devotees for expedited darshan. From 2022 to early 2025, he served as the personal gunman to Tirupati MP Gurumurthy. During this period, Gunasekhar reportedly collected ₹40,000 from one devotee and demanded ₹1 lakh from another, both under the pretext of facilitating darshan through political recommendations.

Police suspect that during his tenure with the MP, Gunasekhar may have operated a drug network and also had ties to red sandalwood smuggling and ganja trafficking in Tirupati.

Real Estate Fraud Adds to Charges

Apart from drug-related crimes, Gunasekhar is also accused of real estate fraud. He allegedly cheated a young man of ₹22 lakhs by creating fake registration documents for land in Peruru, Tirupati Rural Mandal, and luring him under the guise of marriage. Though the victim had filed a complaint earlier, no FIR was registered during the YSRCP regime, allegedly due to political pressure. A cheating case has since been registered against Gunasekhar and his wife.

MP Seeks CBI Probe

Tirupati MP Gurumurthy issued a statement distancing himself from the constable's actions and called for a CBI investigation. He has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, urging a comprehensive probe to expose the real culprits and ensure justice.

"Just because he served as a gunman doesn’t mean his crimes reflect on me. I welcome an impartial CBI investigation,” MP Gurumurthy stated. Police are continuing their investigation, and efforts are underway to apprehend Gunasekhar, who is currently absconding.