Andhra Pradesh-Telangana Travel Time Reduced By 45 Minutes: Srisailam Elevated Corridor Gets In-Principle Approval

Hyderabad: The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the centre has given in-principle approval for the construction of a four-lane elevated corridor on the Hyderabad–Srisailam stretch of National Highway-765, which will help reduce travel time between Telangana capital Hyderabad and Srisailam in Andhra Pradesh by around 45 minutes. The project is estimated to cost Rs 7,668 crore.

According to officials, the proposed route passes through the Nallamala forest--spread over parts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana--and the Amrabad tiger reserve in Nagarkurnool and Nalgonda districts of Telangana. While an underground road was proposed through the forest area earlier as an alternative to save wildlife, sources said that the Centre is going ahead with the original elevated corridor plan, with minor modifications.

The 54.915 km project will run from Brahmanpalli in Achampet mandal of Telganana's Nagarkurnool district, to Srisailam Pathalganga in Andhra Pradesh via Mannanur in Amrabad mandal. As per the project proposal, of the total elevated corridor distance, 45.19 km will be an elevated stretch, and 9.725 km will be at grade. In areas frequented by wildlife, a 300-metre viaduct will be constructed to allow safe animal movement.

The 54.915 km project will run from Brahmanpalli in Achampet mandal of Telganana's Nagarkurnool district, to Srisailam Pathalganga in Andhra Pradesh via Mannanur in Amrabad (ETV Bharat)

The elevated roadway will stand at a height of 30 feet, enabling uninterrupted travel through the forest area. A suspension bridge between Domalapenta and Srisailam is also part of the plan.