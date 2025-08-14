Andhra Pradesh-Telangana Travel Time Reduced By 45 Minutes: Srisailam Elevated Corridor Gets In-Principle Approval

Hyderabad: The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the centre has given in-principle approval for the construction of a four-lane elevated corridor on the Hyderabad–Srisailam stretch of National Highway-765, which will help reduce travel time between Telangana capital Hyderabad and Srisailam in Andhra Pradesh by around 45 minutes. The project is estimated to cost Rs 7,668 crore.
According to officials, the proposed route passes through the Nallamala forest--spread over parts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana--and the Amrabad tiger reserve in Nagarkurnool and Nalgonda districts of Telangana. While an underground road was proposed through the forest area earlier as an alternative to save wildlife, sources said that the Centre is going ahead with the original elevated corridor plan, with minor modifications.
The 54.915 km project will run from Brahmanpalli in Achampet mandal of Telganana's Nagarkurnool district, to Srisailam Pathalganga in Andhra Pradesh via Mannanur in Amrabad mandal. As per the project proposal, of the total elevated corridor distance, 45.19 km will be an elevated stretch, and 9.725 km will be at grade. In areas frequented by wildlife, a 300-metre viaduct will be constructed to allow safe animal movement.
The elevated roadway will stand at a height of 30 feet, enabling uninterrupted travel through the forest area. A suspension bridge between Domalapenta and Srisailam is also part of the plan.
Significance
The Srisailam elevated corridor, which connects Hyderabad with the Srisailam temple town in Andhra Pradesh was conceptualised as the existing two-lane road is narrow and has several turns posing a danger for both travelers and wild animals crossing the road especially during night hours.
As a safety measure, the local authorities have stipulated maximum vehicle speed of 40km/h on the road with overspeeding inviting heavy fines. Moreover, night travel after 9 PM is strictly prohibited as a precautionary measure.
Once completed, the Srisailam elevated corridor will will start from the Mannanur check post, allowing direct travel to Srisailam via the elevated long bridge. Travelers will get to enjoy the scenic beauty of the dense forests on the way. This route will not only allow direct travel to Srisailam, but will also reduce travel time and minimize blind spots, enabling safer journeys by optimizing vehicle speed.
Project Specifications
- Proposed length: 54.915 km
- Elevated corridor length: 45.19 km
- At-grade road length: 9.725 km
- Total land acquisition: 148 hectares
- Forest land: 129 hectares
- Non-forest land: 19 hectares
Once completed, the corridor will offer direct access to Srisailam from the Nallamala forest region and significantly improve interstate connectivity.
