Andhra-Telangana Rains: CM Chairs Review Meeting; Asks Officials To be 'Alert' In Affected Areas

Amaravathi (Andhra Pradesh): After seven persons died in rain-related incidents in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday including four in Vijayawada due to landslides, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu chaired a review meeting and instructed officials to be 'vigilant' and 'alert' in the rain-affected areas. He also announced Rs 5 lakh each as ex-gratia to the family members of those who died, officials said

Since Friday night, incessant rains have lashed several places in Andhra Pradesh including Vijayawada in the last 24 hours, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) officials said. In the 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Saturday, Vijayawada received 18 cm of rainfall. It rained there on Saturday as well.

The CM on Friday, in a series of directives to his officials ensured the safety and security of the people at this hour. He asked officials to ensure that all departments are on high alert and declared holidays for schools in areas with heavy rainfall.

Besides, he also called for the installation of warning boards near overflowing streams and rivers to prevent accidents and send alert messages to mobile phones of people in affected areas. "Necessary assistance be provided to the people," he instructed.

In Vijayawada, which is one of the worst affected areas, Vijayawada Municipal Commissioner HM Dhyanachandra said multiple teams from the civic body were already on the ground diverting water to clear waterlogging. "As many as 22 places in the city were affected, where the civic body teams have been working since 4 am to divert the water," he said.

Deaths: At least seven people lost their lives in rain-related incidents on Saturday as rainfall continued to wreak havoc in the state.

Three persons, including two kids, were killed after their car was washed away in the Uppalapadu drain due to heavy rainfall in Guntur district. The deceased have been identified as Raghavendra, a school teacher and his two sons, Satvik and Manvit.

This apart, four persons were killed and five others were injured in separate incidents following a landslide in Vijayawada's Mugalrajapuram. The injured were shifted to the local hospitals for treatment.

The CM has also instructed officials to be prepared for any emergency such as the felling of power lines and trees due to heavy winds and rains. As per IMD reports, Vijayawada, and Machilipatnam also received 18 cm of rainfall, followed by Gudivada, Kaikaluru, Narasapuram, Amaravati, Mangalagiri Nandigama and Bhimavara.

Meanwhile, the IMD on Saturday said that the depression over west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts "is likely to move northwestwards and cross north Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha coasts between Visakhapatnam and Gopalpur, close to Kalingapatnam around midnight today."

The department issued a warning that cyclone "Asna," a deep depression over the Arabian Sea, causing heavy rains in Gujarat, is likely to move West-Northwest over the Northeast Arabian Sea and away from the Indian Coast during the next 24 hours.

'The deep depression has been moving at a speed of 14 km per hour with a latitude of 23.6° N and a longitude of 66.4°E, 250 km West of Naliya in Gujarat, 160 km South-South West of Karachi in Pakistan, and 350 km East- Southeast of Pasni in Pakistan,' the notice read.