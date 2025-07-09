Students In Andhra's Velerupadu Face Daily Perils As Village School Remains Closed

Velerupadu: In the Allurinagar village of Velerupadu mandal in Andhra Pradesh, daily commute to school has become a nightmare for students.

Students from the village have to cross dangerous streams and slippery fields to reach the nearest school located two kilometres away. The government-run school in Allurinagar was shut down a few years ago due to a lack of toilets and drinking water facilities.

Since then, around 20 children from the village have been forced to attend the Ontibanda school, navigating unsafe and tiring routes every day. Following recent heavy rains, the Peda stream has become particularly treacherous, posing serious risks to students.

Parents and villagers say they live in constant fear until the children return safely from school each day. “We have to wait with anxiety for the children to return. It's especially scary during the rainy season when the stream swells. It would help if the government reopened our village school with proper facilities,” said Induri Srinivas, a concerned villager.

Residents allege that despite repeated complaints from villagers to local authorities, no action has been taken so far. Meanwhile, the Deputy Educational Officer (DYEO) Kumar said the administration will take steps to provide the necessary infrastructure and work towards reopening the school in Allurinagar.