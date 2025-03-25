ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Pradesh Startup Policy Eyes 1 Lakh Jobs in 5 Years, Women, Minorities To Benefit

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government has launched the ‘Innovation and Startup Policy 2024-29’,' with an ambitious target of creating 20,000 startups and generating employment for one lakh people over the next five years.

The policy, released by principal secretary Bhaskar Katamaneni of the IT, Electronics, and Communications (ITE&C) Department on Monday, offers both financial and non-financial support to new seed industries, incubators, and existing startups.



Focus on inclusive growth

The policy prioritises major incentives for women entrepreneurs, Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), minorities, and persons with disabilities to encourage inclusive growth within the startup ecosystem.

Startup scenario

As of now, Andhra Pradesh houses 6,658 startups, with 1,158 founded by women. Out of these, 2,400 startups are registered with the Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT). Nationally, there are 1.5 lakh startups with an annual growth rate of 120% since 2015, spread across 80% of districts. Given the rising costs in established startup hubs, the policy envisions Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, Vijayawada, Tirupati, Anantapur, and Kurnool as emerging startup cities.

State Incubators and Centers of Excellence

Currently, Andhra Pradesh has 46 incubators, including 9 government-run, 1 private, and the rest managed by private universities and colleges. The state also boasts six Centers of Excellence, including:

* Andhra University: IoT and AI