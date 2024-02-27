Andhra Pradesh Speaker disqualifies 8 MLAs from assembly

author img

By PTI

Published : 4 hours ago

Andhra Pradesh Assembly (FIle Photo ANI)

Eight MLAs were disqualified by the Andhra Pradesh Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram on Tuesday. These eight MLAs are Maddalo Giridhar Rao, Karanam Balaram, Vallabhaneni Vamsi and Vasupalli Ganesh from TDP and Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, Mekapati Chandrasekhar Reddy, K Sridhar Reddy and Undavalli Sridevi.

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram has disqualified eight sitting MLAs -- four each from the ruling YSR Congress and the opposition Telugu Desam party -- from their posts based on complaints from the respective parties, ahead of the elections.

The disqualified members are Maddalo Giridhar Rao, Karanam Balaram, Vallabhaneni Vamsi and Vasupalli Ganesh from TDP and Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, Mekapati Chandrasekhar Reddy, K Sridhar Reddy and Undavalli Sridevi, a circular from the Speaker's office said on Tuesday.

The following members of Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly were disqualified on 26.02. 2024 by the Hon'ble Speaker, Andhra Pradesh, Legislative Assembly under X Schedule of the Constitution of India and as per the Members of Andhra Pradesh Assembly (Disqualification on grounds of defection rules), 1986, it said.

According to political analysts, the disqualification of the MLAs is unlikely to necessitate byelections as the assembly polls are expected to be held in a few weeks. The Speaker had earlier issued notices to all the eight members to hear their version before disqualifying them. Sridhar Reddy's name figured in the list of TDP contesting candidates released by the party chief N Chandrababu Naidu recently.

TAGGED:

MLA disqualifiedAndhra Pradesh Assembly speakerAndhra Pradesh MLA

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

EXCLUSIVE | Space Career on Your Mind? 'Moon Man' Mylswamy Annadurai Explains Future of This Sky-Rocketing Sector

WTO: India's Permanent Solution Push for Public Stockholding of Food Grains to Ensure Food Security

IBSA Calls for Human-Centric, Ethical Use of Emerging Technologies

Explained: Why India’s GDP Growth Rate Is Set to Decline to 6.5 Percent Next Year

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.