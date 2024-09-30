ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Pradesh's Skill Census Pilot Project Launched From Mangalagiri

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Under the Skill Census project, the skills and competencies of the state's workforce will be identified and then they will be trained as per industry requirement. This will provide them better opportunities in the job market. Before launching the programme across the state, a pilot project has been introduced to refine the process.

Andhra Pradesh's Skill Census Pilot Project Launched From Mangalagiri
Pilot skill census project launched (ETV Bharat Photo)

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh government on Monday launched its pilot project of Skill Census, the first-ever initiative to assess the skills and competencies of the state's workforce, from Mangalagiri.

Under the pilot project, Skill Census will be conducted in Mangalagiri assembly constituency and Thullur Mandal. To begin with, data will be collected from 100 village secretariats. A total of 675 enumerators from 1,61,421 families, including 1,35,914 households in Mangalagiri constituency and 25,507 households in Tullur mandal, will undertake the census.

A mobile application has been devised for the census and training of enumerators has already been completed. Technical teams have also been set up to assist the field teams. Mapping of enumerators and families has also been completed.

Employees of Gram Secretariat, Skill Development Department, CEDAP and NAC departments will participate in the Skill Census programme, which will be continuously monitored from the Skill Development headquarter.

If any snags are noticed in the pilot project, they will be corrected before the project is implemented across the state. The move is aimed at refining the system before scaling up, officials said.

The main objective of Skill Census is to identify the skills and competencies of the youth and thereby provide them with necessary skill sets to create better job opportunities for them.

Read more

  1. India Ranks 87 In Global Skill Ranking, Switzerland Holds Top Position: Report
  2. India, West Facing Unemployment as Production Moved to China: Rahul Gandhi

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh government on Monday launched its pilot project of Skill Census, the first-ever initiative to assess the skills and competencies of the state's workforce, from Mangalagiri.

Under the pilot project, Skill Census will be conducted in Mangalagiri assembly constituency and Thullur Mandal. To begin with, data will be collected from 100 village secretariats. A total of 675 enumerators from 1,61,421 families, including 1,35,914 households in Mangalagiri constituency and 25,507 households in Tullur mandal, will undertake the census.

A mobile application has been devised for the census and training of enumerators has already been completed. Technical teams have also been set up to assist the field teams. Mapping of enumerators and families has also been completed.

Employees of Gram Secretariat, Skill Development Department, CEDAP and NAC departments will participate in the Skill Census programme, which will be continuously monitored from the Skill Development headquarter.

If any snags are noticed in the pilot project, they will be corrected before the project is implemented across the state. The move is aimed at refining the system before scaling up, officials said.

The main objective of Skill Census is to identify the skills and competencies of the youth and thereby provide them with necessary skill sets to create better job opportunities for them.

Read more

  1. India Ranks 87 In Global Skill Ranking, Switzerland Holds Top Position: Report
  2. India, West Facing Unemployment as Production Moved to China: Rahul Gandhi

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SKILL CENSUS PILOT PROJECT LAUNCHEDSKILL CENSUSANDHRA PRADESH GOVERNMENTANDHRA PRADESH SKILL CENSUS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

What Are The Roadblocks In The Indo-US Ties

Nobel Prize 2024 - All You Need To Know

What Is Hezbollah Unit 910 Which Is Tasked To 'Avenge' Nasrallah Assassination

Earth Will Have A Temporary 'Mini-Moon' For Two Months

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.