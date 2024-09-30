Andhra Pradesh's Skill Census Pilot Project Launched From Mangalagiri

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh government on Monday launched its pilot project of Skill Census, the first-ever initiative to assess the skills and competencies of the state's workforce, from Mangalagiri.

Under the pilot project, Skill Census will be conducted in Mangalagiri assembly constituency and Thullur Mandal. To begin with, data will be collected from 100 village secretariats. A total of 675 enumerators from 1,61,421 families, including 1,35,914 households in Mangalagiri constituency and 25,507 households in Tullur mandal, will undertake the census.

A mobile application has been devised for the census and training of enumerators has already been completed. Technical teams have also been set up to assist the field teams. Mapping of enumerators and families has also been completed.

Employees of Gram Secretariat, Skill Development Department, CEDAP and NAC departments will participate in the Skill Census programme, which will be continuously monitored from the Skill Development headquarter.

If any snags are noticed in the pilot project, they will be corrected before the project is implemented across the state. The move is aimed at refining the system before scaling up, officials said.

The main objective of Skill Census is to identify the skills and competencies of the youth and thereby provide them with necessary skill sets to create better job opportunities for them.