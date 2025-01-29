ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Girl In Unconscious Condition Following Brutality By In-Laws

Kakinada: A 17-year-old girl is admitted to a psychiatric hospital in Visakhapatnam in an unconscious condition following brutality by in-laws, police said on Tuesday.

Police said that the girl is unable to speak and her limbs are twisted after she was subjected to inhuman treatment by her in-laws.

The victim was lured in the name of love, forced into marriage, and later pushed into a prostitution racket, they said, adding the incident has come to light in Peddapuram, Kakinada district.

According to police, the girl a resident of Anakapalle district, was allegedly lured by a man named Chandu from NTR Colony, Peddapuram.

"Believing Chandu's deceptive promises, she left her home to be with him. Her parents searched for her and eventually sought help from the Anakapalle district police. Upon tracing the couple, police arranged a meeting with both families. The girl had married Chandu and upon learning this her parents felt helpless and shocked. She then started staying with her in-laws in Peddapuram," police added.