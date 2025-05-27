ETV Bharat / state

Three Covid Cases Detected In Guntur, An Elderly Patient In Critical Condition

The Andhra Pradesh health officials have confirmed that none of the new Covid patients have travelled recently, which indicates the possibility of local transmission only.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 27, 2025 at 2:50 PM IST

1 Min Read

Guntur: Three new Covid-19 cases have been confirmed in the Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh. These new cases were detected as part of the tests being conducted on patients at the virology lab of Manipal Hospital in Tadepalli, on Monday. The hospital authorities have informed the District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) about these Coronavirus positive cases.

The newly detected Covid patients include a husband and his wife from Eluru and an 83-year-old man from Tenali in the Guntur district. The elderly man is currently in a critical condition and he is receiving artificial respiration with ventilator support, according to sources.

On the other hand, health officials have confirmed that none of the three new Covid patients have travelled recently, which indicates the possibility there is local transmission of the virus.

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has confirmed that there is no reason to panic over the currently active variant of COVID-19-JN1. Pointing out that this virus (COVID-19) will never go away, ICMR Disease Elimination Chair Dr Rajni Kant Srivastava said that the virus will only keep mutating. "Majority of the people in our country are already vaccinated, and they are exposed to COVID-19. There is no reason to panic anymore. If anybody shows symptoms of cough and fever, they should consult the doctors," said Dr Rajni Kant Srivastava.

The ICMR's clarification came at a time when some states across the country have been reporting a steady spike in COVID-19 cases. These states include Maharashtra, West Bengal, Gujarat, Rajasthan, and others.

Bose Did It First, BYD Made It Real: The Evolution of Suspension Tech And Jumping Cars

Harnessing The Bounties Of Nature: Gulli Oil Extracted By Melghat Tribals Heals Aches And Wounds, Has Medicinal Values

Daughters' 48-Year Fight Frees 104-Year-Old Father In Murder Case In UP

Rejected At Home, Respected On The Streets, How Cuttack's Trans Women Are Reclaiming Their Dignity

