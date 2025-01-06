ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Pradesh: Secret Cockfighting Preparations Ramp Up Ahead Of Sankranti

Bhimavaram: Despite a ban on cockfighting, preparations for the illegal activity are in full swing in the Godavari district here in Andhra Pradesh, as the Sankranti festival approaches.

Organisers of the ‘banned’ practice, facing challenges such as poor growth and disease among local birds due to weather conditions, are now sourcing cockfighting roosters from neighbouring districts. Special training sessions for the birds are underway, with betting and other illicit activities expected to thrive during the four-day festival.

Cockfighting events are reportedly being planned in areas including Kalla, Veeravasaram, Narasapuram, Tadepalligudem, Tanuku, Lingampalem, Chinthalapudi, Pedavegi, and Jeelugumilli. Although police have issued warnings and assured strict action against violators, organisers remain undeterred, continuing their secretive preparations for the banned practice.

Racing Chickens in High Demand

Among the various types of chickens bred for fighting, breeds like Peacock, Abras, Red Eagle, and Kakkera are in high demand. Depending on the size, colour, and breed, chickens can fetch anywhere from Rs 50,000 to Rs 2 lakh, with top-tier birds potentially earning up to Rs 3 lakh in fights.

Online Chicken Trade

In a twist, chicken breeders are using online platforms such as WhatsApp groups to facilitate a large-scale business of selling high-value fighting chickens. These groups are used to share videos and details of chickens participating in smaller matches, with chickens being brought from Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram to the Bhimavaram region for resale.