Andhra Pradesh: Secret Cockfighting Preparations Ramp Up Ahead Of Sankranti

Bhimavaram: Despite a ban on cockfighting, preparations for the illegal activity are in full swing in the Godavari district here in Andhra Pradesh, as the Sankranti festival approaches.
Organisers of the ‘banned’ practice, facing challenges such as poor growth and disease among local birds due to weather conditions, are now sourcing cockfighting roosters from neighbouring districts. Special training sessions for the birds are underway, with betting and other illicit activities expected to thrive during the four-day festival.
Cockfighting events are reportedly being planned in areas including Kalla, Veeravasaram, Narasapuram, Tadepalligudem, Tanuku, Lingampalem, Chinthalapudi, Pedavegi, and Jeelugumilli. Although police have issued warnings and assured strict action against violators, organisers remain undeterred, continuing their secretive preparations for the banned practice.
Racing Chickens in High Demand
Among the various types of chickens bred for fighting, breeds like Peacock, Abras, Red Eagle, and Kakkera are in high demand. Depending on the size, colour, and breed, chickens can fetch anywhere from Rs 50,000 to Rs 2 lakh, with top-tier birds potentially earning up to Rs 3 lakh in fights.
Online Chicken Trade
In a twist, chicken breeders are using online platforms such as WhatsApp groups to facilitate a large-scale business of selling high-value fighting chickens. These groups are used to share videos and details of chickens participating in smaller matches, with chickens being brought from Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram to the Bhimavaram region for resale.
Massive Gambling Circulation
Around 270 grounds have been set up in the joint district for the cockfights, and the money changing hands is estimated to exceed Rs 300 crores during the festival.
Intense Preparations for Fighting Birds
The preparation of these chickens is rigorous. The birds are tied in the sun for several days to help shed their feathers. Afterward, they are moved to the shade to keep them active. The birds are forced to swim for about 10 minutes each week to maintain their energy levels, and special herbal baths are given to prevent fat build-up and ensure their feathers remain in peak condition.
In addition, trainers inject ‘medicine’ to enhance the birds’ strength and ensure they are fit for the fight. The chickens are also given special food for 40 days before the fight, including egg whites, almonds, kheema, and B-complex vitamins. On alternate days, the birds are fed a mixture of raisins, dried dates, wheat bran, and sorghum to boost their stamina and energy.
Despite the ban, this “underground” activity continues to thrive, with significant money at stake and secretive operations taking place in the lead-up to Sankranti.
