Essay Contest 2025

ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Pradesh Rises To Second Place In India Justice Report 2025

According to the report the state achieved rank fourth in the prisons category and fifth in legal aid.

Andhra Pradesh Rises To Second Place In India Justice Report 2025
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : August 9, 2025 at 3:18 PM IST

1 Min Read

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh has secured the second rank among 18 large and mid-sized states in delivering justice as per the India Justice Report- 2025. The state climbed from fifth place in 2022. The southern state also ranked fourth in the ‘prisons’ category and fifth in ‘legal aid,’ according to the report.

“We are delighted with this dramatic turnaround in our ranking. We are committed to being No. 1 in the next ranking,” said TDP national spokesperson Jyothsna Tirunagari.

Initiated by Tata Trusts and first published in 2019, the IJR is a collaboration among the Centre for Social Justice, Common Cause, the Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative, and others.

Based on 24 months of quantitative research, the 2025 edition tracks the performance of states in strengthening justice delivery systems and their capacity to provide mandated services effectively.

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh has secured the second rank among 18 large and mid-sized states in delivering justice as per the India Justice Report- 2025. The state climbed from fifth place in 2022. The southern state also ranked fourth in the ‘prisons’ category and fifth in ‘legal aid,’ according to the report.

“We are delighted with this dramatic turnaround in our ranking. We are committed to being No. 1 in the next ranking,” said TDP national spokesperson Jyothsna Tirunagari.

Initiated by Tata Trusts and first published in 2019, the IJR is a collaboration among the Centre for Social Justice, Common Cause, the Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative, and others.

Based on 24 months of quantitative research, the 2025 edition tracks the performance of states in strengthening justice delivery systems and their capacity to provide mandated services effectively.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ANDHRA PRADESHINDIA JUSTICE REPORTINDIA JUSTICE REPORT 2025ANDHRA PRADESH JUSTICE REPORT

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Passion, Hope And Celebration Of Life Defines India’s First Wheelchair Bound Band

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Bhubaneswar Woman Crafts Chocolate Rakhis Which Can Also Be Eaten

'Goodbye, Red Letter Box': India Post Has Decided To End Registered Postal Service, Find Out Why And Who Is Affected The Most

Exclusive | US Tariff To Have Limited Impact On India's Economy But Rupee To Remain Under Pressure: Rajani Sinha

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.