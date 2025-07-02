Magician And Personality Development Expert Dr BV Pattabhiram Dies; Cremation Today

Hyderabad: Dr B V Pattabhiram, a distinguished magician, personality development expert, counsellor, and author, passed away late Monday night in Hyderabad following a heart attack. He was 75.

He battled kidney issues for several years. His mortal remains were kept at his Anandnagar Colony residence for public homage. The last rites will be held at Jubilee Hills Mahaprasthanam at 3 pm today.

According to family sources, Dr Pattabhiram had gone for routine dialysis at Omega Hospital in Jubilee Hills here on Monday evening. Soon after, he suffered a massive heart attack. Despite efforts by doctors for over 30 minutes, he could not be revived. He is survived by his wife Jayaseshu, also a personality development trainer and son Venkatasai Prashanth.

Pattabhiram was one of 15 kids born to Rao Saheb Bhavaraju Satyanarayana and Venkayamma in Sheela village of Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada village in 1950. A leg deformity from an accident in his youth once shook his confidence, but with his father's encouragement, he overcame it. He learned magic while pursuing BA at PR Government College in Kakinada, under the guidance of magician Embar Rao.

He began his career at the Food Corporation of India (FCI) performing magic quite skillfully and captivated audiences in Kakinada before shifting to Hyderabad. He performed an iconic blindfolded scooter stunt riding from Ravindra Bharathi to Charminar and back, to spread awareness against superstition in 1984.

He became popular for blending magic with public education. With support from former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N T Rama Rao, he used his craft to promote social messages, including the ill-effects of alcohol and superstitions. He founded the Bharat Magic Circle to elevate the art of magic and became a sought-after speaker and counsellor.

He authored over 100 books mostly on personality development and contributed regularly to various newspapers nationwide. He helped thousands of families over the past three decades through the Prashanti Counselling Center in Saifabad. He held two PhDs, taught as a guest lecturer at reputed institutions, and conducted workshops internationally.

Prashanth, a US-based IT executive, had visited Hyderabad to celebrate his son's admission into a prestigious university. He had just returned to the US when he heard the news of his father's demise. Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan expressed sorrow over his demise.