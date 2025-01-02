Andhra Pradesh Records Rs 200 Crore Liquor Sales On New Year's Eve; 60 Lakh Bottles Consumed In 14 Hours

Amravati: Andhra Pradesh witnessed record-breaking liquor sales on New Year's Eve, with Rs 200 crore worth of liquor sold on December 31 alone. Over 60 lakh liquor bottles and 18 lakh beer bottles were consumed in just 14 hours, as the state government extended liquor sale hours by two hours for the celebrations, officials said.

Staggering Sales Figures

Liquor Sale: Rs 14.28 crore per hour on average.

Liquor Stocked: Rs 331.85 crore worth of liquor was delivered to shops on December 30 and 31.

India Made Liquor (IML) Cases Delivered: 4,10,192 cases

Beer Cases Delivered: 1,61,241 cases

Sales on December 31

IML Cases Sold: 2.5 lakh

Beer Cases Sold: 75,000

Extended Hours Drive Demand

To meet the unprecedented demand, liquor shops, bars, and clubs were permitted to remain open for extended hours on December 31. Daily liquor sales, which average Rs 80 crore, more than doubled during the festive period.

Festive Demand Spurs Record Sales

The surge in consumption highlights the heightened demand during celebratory occasions. Retailers stocked additional quantities from depots to prepare for the festivities. Trade experts attributed the spike to the festive atmosphere, extended operational hours, and the government's relaxed regulations.

The record sales underscore the significant role of liquor in the New Year celebration in Andhra Pradesh, reflecting the robust consumption patterns during major festivities.