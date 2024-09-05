ETV Bharat / state

AP Rains: Inter-Ministerial Team Set To Visit Flood-Ravaged Districts As Death Toll Rises To 32

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 23 hours ago

Updated : 20 hours ago

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Alluri, Anakapalli, Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, Konaseema, Yanam, West Godavari and East Godavari after the death toll in the state rose to 32 and the number of evacuees spiked to 45,369. The Central team will include National Disaster Management Authority adviser KP Singh, and Central Water Commission director Siddarth Mitra, an official statement said.

Heavy showers, coupled with a cyclonic circulation over coastal Andhra Pradesh, have resulted in extensive flooding, damaging infrastructure and crops. (ANI)

Hyderabad: As torrential downpours and floods in Andhra Pradesh brought life to a standstill, the death toll rose to 32 and the number of evacuees increased to 45,369, officials said on Wednesday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Alluri, Anakapalli, Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, Konaseema, Yanam, West Godavari and East Godavari on Thursday.

The Centre's inter-ministerial team is set to visit the flood-ravaged districts of Krishna, NTR, and Guntur on Thursday and speak to the victims there. According to an official release, Vijayawada is the most affected region, accounting for 24 deaths, followed by Guntur (seven) and Palnadu (one).

"The Central team will include National Disaster Management Authority adviser KP Singh, Central Water Commission director Siddarth Mitra", said a release.

Heavy showers, coupled with a cyclonic circulation over coastal Andhra Pradesh, have resulted in extensive flooding, damaging infrastructure and crops. Roads, rail tracks, and farmlands remain inundated, while residents struggle to access daily essentials.

IMD said that light to moderate rainfall can be expected at several locations in north coastal Andhra Pradesh from September 4 to 8, and also over South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP) from Wednesday to Friday.

Minister for Information and Public Relations and Housing Kolusu Parthasarathy said that 22 electricity substations and 3,973 kilometers of roads were damaged by floods.

"As many as 78 ponds and canals have been damaged, and 6,44,536 people have gone missing. Around 42,707 people are taking shelter in 193 relief camps. 50 NDRF and SDRF teams have reached the field. Six helicopters and 228 boats are working to rescue the victims. Besides, 317 yards of swimmers have also been fielded," he added.

In his statement, the minister also mentioned details of bank accounts where citizens could donate and help the victims. The details of the accounts are as follows:

Bank Account Numbers for Donations:

1. State Bank Of India:

A/C No: 38588079208

CMRF, SBI Branch, AP Secretariat

SBI IFSC Code: SBIN0018884

2. Union Bank Of India:

A/C No: 110310100029039

CMRF, UBI Branch, AP Secretariat

UBI IFSC Code: UBIN0830798

On Wednesday, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu chaired a meeting with bankers and insurance company representatives and urged them to settle insurance claims on damaged vehicles and others within 10 days.

Besides, he also asked them to resolve them within two weeks. Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan donated Rs 5 crore for flood relief.

Read More:

  1. AP Govt Provides Rs 5 Lakh Ex Gratia To Kin Of 20 Flood Victims
  2. Telangana Rains: Khammam Witnesses Worst Floods In 30 Years Leaving People Stranded In Floodwaters For Hours

Read More:

  1. AP Govt Provides Rs 5 Lakh Ex Gratia To Kin Of 20 Flood Victims
  2. Telangana Rains: Khammam Witnesses Worst Floods In 30 Years Leaving People Stranded In Floodwaters For Hours
TAGGED:

