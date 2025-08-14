Andhra Pradesh On High Alert As Heavy Rains Claim Two Lives

Amaravati: The State Disaster Management Agency (SDMA) has alerted of heavy rains across Andhra Pradesh on Thursday due to the effect of a low-pressure system.

According to Prakhar Jain, MD, SDMA, moderate to heavy rainfall is expected in Alluri, Konaseema, Eluru, NTR, Krishna, Guntur, Bapatla, Palnadu, and Prakasam districts. Light to moderate rains are likely in several other districts.

Authorities have advised residents in the Krishna River basin and Lanka villages to remain alert. People have been urged not to venture into the river using punts or natu boats. Swimming and fishing in floodwaters are also strongly discouraged.

Officials are on alert as flooding from upstream reaches the Prakasam Barrage, with over 4 lakh cusecs of floodwater flowing into it. The SDMA has issued a number one disaster alert in view of the situation.

Heavy rains lashed Vijayawada, leaving several areas waterlogged, and a 51-year-old man died after he accidentally fell into an underground drainage, the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation said. According to the local body, the cleaning work of the drainage near Gulammohiddin Street was on, and Rao fell into it as the area was waterlogged.

"Heavy rains lashed Vijayawada in the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, leaving several areas waterlogged and claiming the life of Rao," the VMC said in an official release. Heavy rains in Peddaramabhadrapuram, Payakaraopet mandal of Anakapalle district, led to a tragic accident on Thursday morning when a huge tree fell across the road to Srirampuram.

The falling tree struck a two-wheeler carrying CH Srinivas (30), killing him instantly and leaving his pillion rider, Pandu Sai, seriously injured. Srinivas was a resident of Rajamahendravaram in East Godavari district, while Sai hails from West Godavari district, and the police are investigating the incident.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to take precautionary measures. "Officials should take precautionary measures, and sudden flood inflows from streams and rivulets in the Krishna River basin must be monitored continuously," the CM said in an official release on Wednesday.