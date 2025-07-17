ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Pradesh: Probe Intensifies In Gandikota Female Student Murder Case

Based on the nature of the injuries and the body’s location, the Police suspect the involvement of more than one person.

YSR Kadapa District Police at the crime site
YSR Kadapa District Police at the crime site (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 17, 2025 at 2:35 PM IST

Jammalamadugu: The murder of an intermediate female student on July 14 in Andhra Pradesh's Gandikota, famous tourist destination in the state, has sent shockwaves through the region. The Andhra Pradesh Police have intensified the investigation.

According to Police, the victim was seen arriving at Gandikota on July 14 around 8:30 AM with a youth named Lokesh, who brought her on a two-wheeler. The two reportedly spent about two hours at a private lodge near the entrance of a fort there. CCTV footage showed Lokesh leaving the location alone at 10:40 AM.

The victim’s final rites were conducted on Wednesday in her native village of Hanumanagutti, Yerraguntla mandal. The entire village mourned the young girl’s death, with hundreds of relatives and locals in attendance. As the mystery around the Gandikota murder lingers, the demand for justice from locals continues to grow.

The Police investigating the case stated that at 11 AM, the student was seen walking near the Ranganathaswamy temple. The Police believe she was murdered between 12 noon and 1 PM.

As per the the post-mortem report, the victim girl suffered severe internal injuries -- her liver was damaged due to a violent blow to her chest and abdomen. Based on the nature of the injuries and the body’s location, the Police suspect the involvement of more than one person.

The Police said that they are considering the possibility of the perpetrators being familiar with the area possibly exploiting blind spots with no CCTV coverage.

The investigators have been scanning mobile tower data, call records, and suspect movements in and around Gandikota. Those being scrutinised include the victim’s acquaintances, her companion Lokesh, and his friends. Tourists and locals in the area at the time are also under investigation.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Koya Praveen and Super Intendent of Police (SP) Ashok Kumar visited the crime scene earlier this week and assured the media that significant evidence had been collected.

