Andhra Pradesh: Probe Intensifies In Gandikota Female Student Murder Case

Jammalamadugu: The murder of an intermediate female student on July 14 in Andhra Pradesh's Gandikota, famous tourist destination in the state, has sent shockwaves through the region. The Andhra Pradesh Police have intensified the investigation.

According to Police, the victim was seen arriving at Gandikota on July 14 around 8:30 AM with a youth named Lokesh, who brought her on a two-wheeler. The two reportedly spent about two hours at a private lodge near the entrance of a fort there. CCTV footage showed Lokesh leaving the location alone at 10:40 AM.

The victim’s final rites were conducted on Wednesday in her native village of Hanumanagutti, Yerraguntla mandal. The entire village mourned the young girl’s death, with hundreds of relatives and locals in attendance. As the mystery around the Gandikota murder lingers, the demand for justice from locals continues to grow.

The Police investigating the case stated that at 11 AM, the student was seen walking near the Ranganathaswamy temple. The Police believe she was murdered between 12 noon and 1 PM.