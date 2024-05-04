Andhra Pradesh Polls: Politics Not 'Five-Minute Noodles', Needs Patience: Pawan Kalyan

Visakhapatnam: Politics is not a five-minute noodle and one can not expect quick results as leaders have to earn the trust of people by withstanding turbulence and setbacks, Janasena founder and actor Pawan Kalyan has said. Janasena, TDP and BJP are NDA partners in Andhra Pradesh for the May 13 polls.

Comparing the vision of the National Democratic Alliance for Andhra Pradesh, and that of the ruling YSR Congress party in the state, he said the former has more credible leadership, and people with commitment and experience. He appealed to the people to vote for the alliance, alleging that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy completely damaged and messed up the state during the last five years.

"You have to understand. We all think that politics is a fast food (and expect) fast food results. You want to make it immediately. You want results immediately. It is not a five-minute Maggi noodles. When I look at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash, when I look at Ramana Lohia, all the elders, even Mr Kanshi Ram, they lost and they gained. So it is like a political journey that goes on," the actor-politician told PTI Videos.

He further said one has to be trusted by the people to believe that their leader can withstand the political odds, hurdles and turbulence. "I think I have achieved that part now. The result would be seen evidently in the coming elections," the Janasena leader said.

On the issue of "Special Category Status" for Andhra Pradesh promised by Congress and BJP, during the bifurcation of the southern state, Kalyan said it is "spilled milk" and has taken a different form. Replying to a query about the Congress party, he said though he personally admired Rahul Gandhi for his marathon walk from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, the grand old party which was once the backbone to Andhra Pradesh, made a colossal mistake for the state.

"Congress has really made a big mistake. In fact, Andhra Pradesh was a backbone for Congress and they have cut off their own supporting system. Again, they are trying to rebuild it, and people have moved away. Personally, people might like him (Rahul Gandhi), but as a party, still, it doesn't resonate with people," he opined.

On his "good" relations with BJP, Kalyan said he will use them for the betterment of the state. Attacking the YSR Congress, he appealed to people to choose and vote carefully this time. "I want people to decide very cautiously and carefully. One mistake of yours is taking away five years of your time. You have voted for Jagan once and you lost everything," he said.

As part of a seat-sharing deal among NDA partners, the TDP was allocated 144 Assembly and 17 Lok Sabha constituencies, while the BJP will contest from six Lok Sabha and 10 Assembly seats. Janasena will contest two Lok Sabha and 21 Assembly seats. Elections for the 175-member Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh are scheduled to be held on May 13.