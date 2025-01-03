ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Pradesh Police Bust Inter-State Cyber Fraud Gang, 2 Held From Jodhpur

Bapatla: Andhra Pradesh's Bapatla district police on Friday busted a gang of inter-state cyber fraudsters, who duped businessmen and retired officials by threatening them with 'digital arrest', and arrested two of its members from Rajasthan's Jodhpur district. Search is on for two other members in Mumbai, police said.

Bapatla SP Tushar Doody said two cyber fraudsters, Ramesh and Shravankumar, were held on charges of duping the complainant of Rs 74 lakh by accusing him of involvement in a money laundering case. After arresting them in Jodhpur, the duo was brought to Bapatla for interrogation, Doody said.

"The gang committed fraud of Rs 10 crore across 18 states. This is the first such arrest, marking a significant step forward in addressing cybercrime of this nature," the SP added.

According to the police, gang members, Akash Kulhari and Shivprasad, along with the arrested accused, used to contact retired employees, officials and businessmen, posing as CBI and ED officials. They intimidated victims with digital arrest in connection with false money laundering cases.