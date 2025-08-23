Andhra Pradesh Objects To Godavari–Cauvery Link, Flags Use Of Chhattisgarh’s Share

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh has raised objections to the proposed Godavari–Cauvery river linking project from Ichchampally, citing issues with the use of Chhattisgarh’s share of water. A meeting of partner states was held in Hyderabad on Friday under the auspices of the National Water Development Agency (NWDA).

Representatives from Andhra Pradesh included ENC Narasimha Murthy, Water Resources Advisor M. Venkateswara Rao, and Interstate Water Resources CE Sugunakar Rao. Tamil Nadu and Puducherry expressed readiness to sign an MoU for the project. However, sharp differences emerged among the states.

Andhra Pradesh said the 147 TMC allocated to Chhattisgarh is being diverted for the Godavari–Cauvery link. Since Chhattisgarh plans projects with this water, AP argued it would lose its rightful share if this diversion proceeds. "We will not agree to this proposal," AP representatives said.

They also suggested that the link be taken up from Polavaram instead of Ichchampally, assuring that AP would not object in that case. AP raised objections to the Central Water Commission’s report on Godavari water availability, calling it unrealistic and unacceptable.

Meanwhile, Atul Jain, Chairman of the Central Water Commission and River Interlinking Task Force, said, “This project is not dependent on Chhattisgarh’s water. The long-term plan is to bring additional water from the Himalayan rivers. Until then, Chhattisgarh’s share is being used temporarily to achieve benefits in advance. AP should recognise this and cooperate.”

“But will Chhattisgarh agree not to use its 147 TMC allocation until Himalayan waters arrive?” the AP representatives asked. Telangana supported the interlinking but demanded that the height of the Ichchampally project be increased to allow the use of an additional 200 TMC of floodwater. It also demanded that half of the 147 TMC be allocated to Telangana.

Telangana strongly opposed Andhra Pradesh’s other proposed interlinking projects: Chintalapudi, Uttarandhra Sujala Sravanti, Godavari–Penna link, and Polavaram–Banakacherla link. Tamil Nadu agreed to sign the MoU but insisted that the link be extended up to the Grand Dam.

The National Water Development Authority rejected the additional demands of Telangana and Tamil Nadu, saying: “The proposed boundaries of this project cannot be changed.” Karnataka demanded an additional 40 TMC of water from the Godavari–Cauvery link, on top of the 34 TMC already allocated. Maharashtra demanded that water from the link also be allocated for its interstate interlinking projects.