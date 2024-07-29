ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Pradesh's Narasapur Crochet Lace Craft Bags GI Tag

West Godavari (Andhra Pradesh): The popular Narasapur crochet lace craft has bagged the coveted Geographical Identification (GI) tag from the Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade.

The award has drawn attention to Rustumbada Crochet Lace Park in Narasapuram Mandal of West Godavari district. Many women in Godavari district possess the skill of handcrafting the exquisite crochet lace that is generally used as designs in dresses and for home decor.

To bring the artisans under one umbrella, the Lace Park was established in 2000 with the help of the Central government. Since then, women have been engaged in lace weaving here as per the market requirements.

"It is a good thing that Lace Park has got recognition. This will improve job opportunities here. Recently, we trained 200 people in collaboration with Exim Bank of Mumbai. The collector is working hard to undertake training on new innovations, new products, setting up of industrial hearing mission and construction of showroom," said Bhimavaram District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) PD MSS Venugopal.