Andhra Pradesh | Maoist Leader Sudhakar Laid To Rest In Native Village

Eluru: The funeral of senior Maoist leader and Central Committee member Tentu Venkata Lakshmi Narasimhachalam alias Sudhakar (65), who was recently killed in an encounter with security forces, was held on Monday in his native village Satyavolu of Pedapadu mandal in the Eluru district of Andhra Pradesh.

Leaders and sympathisers from various organisations across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana gathered to pay their respects. Those present included leaders from the Martyrs’ Friends Association, Dalit Rights Struggle Committee, IFTU, CPM, as well as revolutionary singers and activists.

Sudhakar's mortal remains, brought from Chhattisgarh on Sunday night by his brother Anand Rao, were placed for public viewing before the final rites. The cremation took place at the village crematorium at 11 am, with Anand Rao performing the last rites.

Security Measures in Place