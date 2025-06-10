ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Pradesh | Maoist Leader Sudhakar Laid To Rest In Native Village

Leaders and sympathisers from various organisations across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana gathered to pay their respects to Sudhakar, who was killed in an encounter

Maoist Leader Sudhakar Laid To Rest In Native Village
Representational image (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 10, 2025 at 12:54 PM IST

Eluru: The funeral of senior Maoist leader and Central Committee member Tentu Venkata Lakshmi Narasimhachalam alias Sudhakar (65), who was recently killed in an encounter with security forces, was held on Monday in his native village Satyavolu of Pedapadu mandal in the Eluru district of Andhra Pradesh.

Leaders and sympathisers from various organisations across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana gathered to pay their respects. Those present included leaders from the Martyrs’ Friends Association, Dalit Rights Struggle Committee, IFTU, CPM, as well as revolutionary singers and activists.

Sudhakar's mortal remains, brought from Chhattisgarh on Sunday night by his brother Anand Rao, were placed for public viewing before the final rites. The cremation took place at the village crematorium at 11 am, with Anand Rao performing the last rites.

Security Measures in Place

Andhra Pradesh Police had deployed strict surveillance in anticipation of the presence of key Maoist sympathisers and leaders. However, officials were reportedly relieved that no top leaders of the movement appeared at the funeral.

Leaders in Attendance

Prominent figures present included Martyrs’ Friends Association leaders Ravi, Bharadwaja, Panduranga Rao, Sambamurthy, Padma, Srimannarayana, former dalam member Narla Ravi, Chitra Ravi from Khammam, Macharla Mohan Rao, Jhansi, IFTU leader Potru Prasad, Dalit Rights leader Mahankali, CPI Eluru District Committee Secretary Mannava Krishnachaitanya, BKMU District Secretary Bandi Venkateswara Rao, and AITUC District Secretary Kankipati Buchibabu, along with Sudhakar’s family members and relatives.

