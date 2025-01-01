Drunk Man Climbs Overhead Electric Wires after Quarrel with Family Members at AP's Palakonda

Palakonda: Drug and alcohol abuse can lead to bizarre and dangerous behaviours, often leaving onlookers stunned or terrified over their crazy and reckless acts. A shocking incident in Parvathipuram Manyam district illustrates this grim reality, as a man climbed and kept lying on electric wires running parallel to the roof of his house. The man allegedly resorted to this after a heavy bout of drinking.

The individual, identified as Ejjala Venkanna, a labourer from M. Singapuram village in Palakonda Mandal, Andhra Pradesh, reportedly climbed onto the electric wires at the main centre of the village. The bizarre act followed a heated argument with his family members. Before his perilous climb, Venkanna had reportedly disabled the electricity supply at the transformer, preventing the immediate danger of electrocution.

Drunk man climbs electric wires in Andhra Pradesh's Palakonda. (ETV Bharat)

Startled locals who saw Venkanna hanging on the wires were initially gripped with fear and disbelief. Some of them screamed while others tried to alert authorities. After some time, he was safely brought down by the villagers. Some of the residents had also beaten the man for causing a scare in the locality.