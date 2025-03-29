Andhra Pradesh Loses Rs 82 Crore Annually As Pvt Bus Operators Register Vehicles In Low Tax Northeast

Amaravati: In a bid to evade high transport taxes in Andhra Pradesh, private bus operators in the state are registering their vehicles in low-tax northeastern states causing an annual revenue loss of Rs 82 crore to the exchequer.

How The Tax Loophole Works

According to transport regulations, travel buses must pay a home tax in the state where they are registered. However, under the One India, One Permit policy introduced by the central government, buses can operate anywhere in the country by obtaining an All India Tourist Permit for Rs 90,000 per year.

This loophole is being exploited by many bus operators in AP. Instead of paying the state's quarterly tax of Rs 4,000 per seat/berth which amounts to around Rs 6 lakh per year per bus they are registering their vehicles in Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland, where annual taxes are significantly lower.

AP vs. Northeast: The Tax Difference

In Arunachal Pradesh, the annual tax for buses with 30 or more seats is just ₹40,000.

In Nagaland, it is ₹56,000 per year.

Compared to AP, where buses must pay Rs 6 lakh annually, operators save nearly Rs 5.5 lakh per bus by registering in these states.

Mass Migration Of Registrations

According to official data, in the last three years, 1,369 buses originally registered in AP have been re-registered in northeastern states after obtaining a No Objection Certificate (NOC). As a result, the AP government is losing Rs 82.14 crore per year. Additionally, about 100 new buses every year are also being registered outside AP, leading to a Rs 6 crore loss annually in life tax and state GST revenue.

Fitness Certificate Manipulations

As per rules, buses up to eight years old must undergo a fitness test every two years, and those older than eight years must be tested annually at the Transport Department.

However, buses registered in Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland, which continue to operate in AP, never travel back to their registered states for fitness tests. Instead, operators allegedly obtain fitness certificates through agents, raising serious safety concerns.

AP Urges Centre To Intervene

The AP government has flagged this issue to the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. During a meeting in Delhi, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari was informed about the state’s tax revenue losses due to this loophole. However, no decision has been taken yet.

Industry Voices Demand Tax Reforms

According to AP Private Travel Bus Association President Sambireddy, taxes on travel buses in southern states are too high.

“The Rs 4,000 per seat quarterly tax in AP is excessive. If the state reduces it to Rs 2,000, more buses will register here, increasing revenue through GST. Even buses from neighboring states might start registering in AP. We have submitted a petition to the Transport Minister regarding this issue."