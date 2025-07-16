ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Pradesh Liquor Scam: SIT Finds Voice Evidence In Crucial Breakthrough

Amaravati: In a breakthrough in the liquor scam investigation, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has found voice recordings that exposed how bribes were used to suppress certain liquor brands and promote others. The evidence, including WhatsApp conference call recordings, has been retrieved from the phone of a depot manager of the Andhra Pradesh State Beverages Corporation Ltd (APSBCL), a key witness in the case.

The voice clips are reportedly linked to Satya Prasad, the then special officer of APSBCL, who issued verbal orders to managers to push specific brands in return for bribes. The voice recordings have now been verified through the forensic team and will be attached as annexures to the primary chargesheet, which is expected to be filed within the next two days.

The investigators said that these clips could be crucial in proving the conspiracy and corruption behind the liquor policy implemented during the YSRCP government’s tenure. In one of the voice recordings, Satya Prasad was heard instructing depot managers to indent more stock of anonymous liquor brands that were allegedly tied to companies willing to pay bribes.

“Indent the brands I mention. If you want, keep one or two cases of popular brands in some shops, but don’t let them spoil the plan. Follow my instructions only,” Prasad was quoted as saying in a WhatsApp call record, in possession of SIT, an agency official said.

When a depot manager expressed concern that consumers were not buying those lesser-known brands, Satya Prasad dismissed the feedback and insisted to follow his orders without question. The SIT believed the scam originated in 2019, soon after the YSRCP came to power. A new liquor policy was introduced, under which many popular and established brands were sidelined. In their place, brands linked to companies that paid bribes were given top priority.