Andhra Pradesh Liquor Scam: SIT's Supplementary Chargesheet Reveals Money Trail Involving Officials

Amaravati: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged Rs 3500-crore liquor scam that operated in Andhra Pradesh between 2019 and 2024, has claimed former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's involvement and named former intelligence chief, DG PSR Anjaneyulu for his alleged role in conspiracy, in its supplementary chargesheet.

The 124-page supplementary chargesheet comprising 16 volumes was filed in the ACB court in Vijayawada on Monday. It details how the then CM turned the liquor business into a major source of illegal earnings by introducing policy changes and making appointments against the recommendations of senior officials. It further alleges that key accused in the case ensured the entire liquor trade operated under their direct control.

New Names In The Dock

The SIT has now filed charges against three more individuals namely former secretary of the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) and retired IAS officer Kalva Dhanunjaya Reddy, Jagan’s OSD Pellakur Krishnamohan Reddy and Bharathi Cements director Govindappa Balaji.

Earlier, charges were filed against seven individuals and nine organisations. Now, with the latest additions, the tally stands at 10 individuals and nine organisations.

The supplementary chargesheet details how hawala transactions, fake directors of shell companies and a well-planned strategy was used to misuse public money. It points out that the then chief advisor to the CM, Ajeya Kallam, recommended appointment of two key accused, Vasudeva Reddy and Satya Prasad.

Key Allegations:

On June 21, 2019, Jagan decided to allow liquor shops to operate until September 30 2019 and ordered identification of personnel to run them as government shops from October 1.

On July 29, 2019, a meeting chaired by Jagan finalised the number of shops, rental terms, infrastructure needs, staff, and transport charges for 3,500 retail liquor shops under the Beverages Corporation.

On 16 August 2019, Jagan approved the note file for these arrangements.

Vasudeva Reddy was appointed as MD of Andhra Pradesh State Beverages Corporation Limited (APSBCL) on Ajeya Kallam’s recommendation, with active intervention to bring him on deputation from the Railways. Despite the then chief secretary LV Subrahmanyam recommending another post, Jagan decided to appoint Vasudeva Reddy as the MD on 13 September 2019.

Next, Satya Prasad was appointed special officer of the APSBCL based on Kallam’s letter to the special chief secretary of Revenue.

Irregularities Ignored

The chargesheet says several irregularities took place in the Beverages Corporation, especially in liquor supply orders. The Special Officer bypassed the MD’s authority in key decisions. Although the Excise Commissioner was informed, no action was taken in 2020.