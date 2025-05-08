Andhra Pradesh Liquor Scam Money Invested In Bengaluru Real Estate Through Shell Companies: SIT

Amaravati: The Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing the Andhra Pradesh liquor scam that reportedly took place during the previous YSRCP regime, has found that bribes amounting to several crores were diverted into real estate investments in Bengaluru through shell companies and fictitious accounts.

The SIT's investigation has uncovered a complex web of financial transactions, where payments from the Andhra Pradesh State Beverages Corporation Limited (APSBCL) to distilleries were later transferred through shell companies into real estate companies. Investigators estimate that over Rs 1,000 crore was invested in this manner in Bengaluru’s real estate sector alone.

The SIT has found that weekly meetings were held in Bengaluru by key players to track bribe sources, funds collected and the money trail. One of the central figures in the investigation was Govindappa Balaji, full-time director of Bharathi Cements, who handled financial matters for former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's wife Bharathi. He, along with another close associate of the Jagan's family, have been named as accused in the case.

According to the SIT, Raj KC Reddy’s group played a key role, wherein bribes were allegedly collected every five days and handed over to:

Anil Reddy, son of YS George Reddy, Jagan’s uncle

Govindappa Balaji

Krishnamohan Reddy, Jagan’s Officer on Special Duty (OSD)

YSRCP MP Mithun Reddy

Former YSRCP leader Vijayasai Reddy

SIT probe has revealed that Raj KC Reddy’s group reportedly took control of some distilleries and huge payments were made to them from APSBCL, after which, the funds were diverted to fictitious companies created by Reddy’s associates. These shell companies, in turn, funneled the money into real estate investments.

Apart from the real estate deals in Bengaluru, the SIT suspects that part of the diverted money may have also been laundered and transferred abroad. Investigators are now tracing the overseas trails and identifying the final recipients of the funds.