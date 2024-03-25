Andhra Pradesh: Jana Sena Chief Pawan Kalyan Finalises Candidates for 18 Assembly Seats

Jana Sena Chief Pawan Kalyan announced 5 assembly seats in the first list. A total of 18 seats have been finalised till now. However, candidates for Avanigadda, Palakonda, and Visakhapatnam South seats are yet to be finalised, while Tangella Uday Srinivas' Kakinada Lok Sabha seat candidature is finalised.

Amaravathi (Andhra Pradesh): Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan has finalised the candidates in 18 seats for the upcoming assembly polls in Andhra Pradesh. Pawan Kalyan finalized the names of 11 candidates on Sunday for the Assembly seats in which the Jana Sena Party will contest.

In the first list, he had announced 5 assembly seats. Candidates for two more positions were declared in the next list. A total of 18 seats have been finalized till now. Candidates for Avanigadda, Palakonda, and Visakhapatnam South seats are yet to be finalized. The candidature of Tangella Uday Srinivas from the Kakinada Lok Sabha seat was recently finalized.

The list of 18 candidates includes Pavan Kalyan from Pithapuram, Madhavi from Nelimarla, Ramakrishna from Anakapalli, Nanaji from Kakinada Rural, Balaram Krishna from Rajanagaram, Nadendla Manohar from Tenali, Durgesh from Nidadavolu, Ramesh Babu from Pendurthi, Vijay Kumar from Yalamanchali, Satyanarayana from P. Gannavaram, Srideva Varaprasad from Razole, Srinivas from Tadepalligudem, Anjaneyulu from Bhimavaram, Nayakar from Narasapuram, Dharmaraju from Ungutur, Balaraju from Polavaram, Srinivasulu from Tirupati and Bhaskar Raju from Railway Koduru.

Notably, the BJP has formed an alliance with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Jana Sena Party (JSP) for the upcoming Lok Sabha and assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh. Jana Sena is contesting the general elections in alliance with the BJP and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in Andhra Pradesh.

As per the seat-sharing agreement, the BJP will contest six Lok Sabha seats and 10 assembly seats, while the TDP will contest 17 seats and 144 assembly seats. Janasena will contest two Lok Sabha and 21 assembly seats.

Parliament and assembly elections are being held simultaneously in Andhra Pradesh, with voting scheduled for May 13 and counting of votes on June 4.

