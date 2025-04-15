ETV Bharat / state

Tragic Intercaste Marriage: Pregnant Woman 'Strangled' To Death By Husband In Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: A 27-year-old pregnant woman was purportedly strangled to death by her husband in Madhurawada, Visakhapatnam, in the wee hours of Monday. The victim was identified as Anusha, a native of Duvvada.

According to North Zone ACP S. Appalaraju, the victim had loved and married Geddad Gyaneshwar in 2022, and they started living together in Madhurawada. However, Gyaneshwar, who has two fast food outlets, had continued to keep their marriage a secret for the past two years. After Anusha started bringing pressure on him to introduce her to his parents, Gyaneshwar avoided the issue and began asking for divorce allegedly to marry another woman. This led to regular arguments between the two.

The police said that after Anusha became pregnant, she called her grandmother to help her. On Monday, she had to visit hospital to consult the doctor. But in the early hours of the day, she was found unconscious by her grandmother. When she alerted Gyaneshwar about this, he shifted Anusha to KGH (King George Hospital) in the city. However, the doctors declared that she was dead.