Andhra Pradesh Home Guard Held For Raping Woman In Vizianagaram

Vizianagaram (Andhra Pradesh): A home guard was arrested on Thursday for allegedly raping a young woman in Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram district, police said.

The incident took place in Nellimarla mandal of Vizianagaram. The accused, Suresh is posted in Bondapalli police station. Based on the woman's complaint, a case was registered against the home guard.

According to the complainant, she and her boyfriend were walking on the road when they were stopped by the accused, who posed as a sub-inspector. The accused threatened the couple of action and directed them to accompany him to the nearby police station. Hearing this, the woman's boyfriend ran away from the spot.

The home guard offered to escort her to the bus station so that she could return home. However, instead of helping her board a bus, he made her sit on his bike. After which, he took her to a deserted area, where he allegedly raped her. Later, the home guard even threatened the woman of killing her if she told anyone about the incident.