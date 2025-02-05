AP High Court Rules in Favor of Mother, Orders Son to Vacate House

Darsi: In a significant ruling, the High Court of Andhra Pradesh has taken a firm stand against a son who neglected his responsibilities and caused distress to his mother. Following the court’s order, the authorities intervened, evicted the son, and handed over the house keys to his mother.

According to Tehsildar Shravan Kumar, Wankadawat Lakshmi Bai and her husband Venkateswara Nayak built a house in the Addanki Road ST Colony, Darsi town, in 1990 in a government-allotted land and with financial assistance. While their elder son, Srinivasa Nayak, works as a teacher and resides elsewhere, their younger son, Hanumanthu Nayak, an auto driver, lived with them.

After Venkateswara Nayak's death in 2021, Lakshmi Bai alleged that Hanumanthu Nayak failed to provide for her maintenance, despite repeated requests. She has sought intervention from local authorities, but even after receiving orders from the Collector, Hanumanthu refused to comply. Left with no choice, Lakshmi Bai approached the High Court, which recently ruled in her favor, directing officials to hand over the house to her.

Following the court’s directive, Tehsildar Shravan Kumar, with the police assistance, has evicted Hanumanthu Nayak and removed his belongings from the house. However, Hanumanthu Nayak has alleged that his elder brother was behind the eviction, claiming he was unfairly treated.