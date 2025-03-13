ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Pradesh: Headmaster Took Self Punishment, Does Sit Ups Before The Students

A principal punished himself because the students were lagging in education and were not paying attention in classes.

The principal punishing himself in front of students at the Penta Zilla Parishad school on Thursday (ETV Bharat)


By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 13, 2025, 9:11 PM IST

Vizianagaram: It is natural for teachers to punish students if they make a mistake. However, in a rare gesture, a principal punished himself because the students were lagging in education and were not paying attention in classes.

The headmaster, HM Ramana, who was concerned about the backlash of the students, was in a state of disrepair. The students requested the principal not to punish himself.

The incident happened at the Penta Zilla Parishad (ZP) School premises in the Bobbili Mandal of the Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh on Thursday.

The headmaster said that the students were left behind as parents were at least not concerned about how hard they were. During the morning prayer at the school, he punished himself in front of all the students.

Ramana urged parents to care for their children. "There is no reading skill, no writing skill. Is it the students' problem alone? or our problem? Tell me. Dear parents, we are doing it here until we are conscious. If you do not put your children under control, they will be wasted. We have no use of our teachers. Send your child to school, but do not send them just for the sake of it. This is my appeal," Ramana said.

Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh, son of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, reacted to the incident. He said, "The video of the principal, without punishing the students, has come to his attention through social media. Children of good schools will create miracles."

Lokesh said that the education, physical and human development of children will pave a way for their golden future.

