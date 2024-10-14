Andhra Pradesh Govt To Host Amaravati Drone Summit 2024 On Oct 22-23

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh government is set to organise Amaravati Drone Summit 2024 in Vijayawada on October 22 and 23 to enhance manufacturing and advancements in drone technology as well as utilisation of services in various sectors.
The state government aims to use drone technology in civil services and thereby bring in the latest industry skills and trends to a single platform. Drone services, which are currently limited to some departments, will be extended to other departments.
Issues including technological challenges, opportunities for better services by integrating artificial intelligence and others will be discussed at the two-day summit. A demonstration was held with 5,000 drones on the banks of the Krishna River.
Goal is to deliver technology
Innovators, technology experts, startups and industry executives in the field of drone technology will participate here to exchange knowledge. The government is going to prepare a vision document on the extent to which drones can be used for solving problems in the fields of agriculture, rural development, urban planning, law and order, health, and environmental protection.
Thought-provoking discussions
An in-depth panel discussion with industry experts along with workshops and meetings with industry executives will be held for exploring the latest developments in the field of drone technology along with creating an awareness on the best practices. There will also be collaboration opportunities keeping in view the advancements in drone technology.
Dedicated Drone Exhibition
An exhibition will be held to provide opportunities for identifying the sector specific requirements. There will be a facility for selecting technical services according to the needs of the respective departments.
Opportunities for expansion of drone services
At present, drones are used only for spraying pesticides in agriculture. The government hopes to expand the drone services in the future and has thus focused on creating infrastructure.
Expanding use of drones in agriculture and rural development
- Use of drones in disaster and relief operations
- Security and monitoring through drones
- Delivery of emergency vaccines and medicines to remote areas
- Environment conservation by using drones to record water and air quality in different areas
- Survey by drones for construction of roads and bridges
Read more