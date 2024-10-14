ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Pradesh Govt To Host Amaravati Drone Summit 2024 On Oct 22-23

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh government is set to organise Amaravati Drone Summit 2024 in Vijayawada on October 22 and 23 to enhance manufacturing and advancements in drone technology as well as utilisation of services in various sectors.

The state government aims to use drone technology in civil services and thereby bring in the latest industry skills and trends to a single platform. Drone services, which are currently limited to some departments, will be extended to other departments.

Issues including technological challenges, opportunities for better services by integrating artificial intelligence and others will be discussed at the two-day summit. A demonstration was held with 5,000 drones on the banks of the Krishna River.

Goal is to deliver technology

Innovators, technology experts, startups and industry executives in the field of drone technology will participate here to exchange knowledge. The government is going to prepare a vision document on the extent to which drones can be used for solving problems in the fields of agriculture, rural development, urban planning, law and order, health, and environmental protection.

