ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Pradesh Govt Forms Task Force To Probe Jangareddygudem Adulterated Liquor Deaths During Jagan’s Tenure

Amaravati: The TDP-led coalition government in Andhra Pradesh has constituted a special task force to probe the series of deaths in Jangareddygudem in March 2022, due to alleged consumption of adulterated liquor and natu sara during the tenure of then Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

According to an official order issued in this regard, the task force is headed by Eluru District SP Komma Pratap Sivakishore and includes District Excise Enforcement Department Assistant Commissioner KVN Prabhukumar, along with Professor P. Umamaheswara Rao, Head of Forensic Medicine at Rangaraya Medical College, Kakinada as members. The team has been tasked with uncovering the real causes behind the 27 deaths within a span of four days, assessing the status of the four cases registered at that time, and identifying any lapses by local authorities.

The government has instructed the task force to determine accountability based on evidence collected during the inquiry and to recommend legal, administrative, and technical measures to prevent such incidents in the future. A comprehensive report is expected within a month. The Excise Commissioner, Enforcement Director, and Eluru District Collector have been directed to fully cooperate with the task force. This move follows recommendations from DGP Harish Kumar Gupta and was formalized through an order by Chief Secretary K. Vijayanand.

Controversy Over Causes of Death

Between March 9 and 12, 2022, 27 people in Jangareddygudem died exhibiting similar symptoms after consuming alcohol symptoms including severe stomach pain, blurred vision, incessant vomiting, dizziness, fatigue, blackening of the face, and whitening of the tongue. The victims were mostly men aged between 35 and 40, with some middle-aged individuals also affected.

Families of the deceased alleged that their loved ones died due to consuming adulterated liquor and beer. However, the then Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, speaking in the Assembly on March 14, 2022, denied these claims, stating: