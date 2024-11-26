ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Pradesh Govt Eyes Law To Rein In On Offesnive Social Media Users

Amravati: The Andhra Pradesh government is preparing to implement the Prevention of Dangerous Activities (PD) Act against those who post obscene messages, photographs and morph videos to defame others on social media.

Sources said the state government's decision comes after film director Ram Gopal Varma's alleged defamatory post against Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, his son Nara Lokesh and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan raised the hackles of the Telugu Desam Party government and the party alike.

The government has made an amendment to the law to arrest those who post unwanted messages and keep them behind the bar for a year. To this end, the Andhra Pradesh Prevention of Dangerous Activities Act- 1986 (Control of Dangerous Activities Act) Amendment Bill was recently passed in the Assembly.

The law will come into force after the Governor's approval. At the behest of the state government, police have begun the process of identification of those people who are found involved in posting objectionable posts on social media.