ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Pradesh Govt Presents Rs 2.94 Lakh Cr Budget For FY25

The budget allocated Rs 16,739 crore for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development in FY25, overseen by Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan.

File photo of Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan
File photo of Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan (IANS)
author img

By PTI

Published : 3 hours ago

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh government on Monday presented a budget of Rs 2,94,427.25 crore for FY 25 with a revenue expenditure estimated at Rs 2,35,916.99 crore and capital expenditure at Rs 32,712.84 crore.

Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav, while presenting the budget in the Assembly, said the estimated revenue deficit is around Rs 34,743.38 crore (2.12 per cent of the GSDP) and the fiscal deficit is estimated at around Rs 68,742.65 crore (4.19 per cent of the GSDP) for the financial year.

"The budget proposals which I am presenting today were made by keeping the state's financial position in consideration and to revive the (state) financially by creating wealth. This is aimed at restarting the financial wheels of the state," said Keshav. The budget allotted Rs 16,739 crore for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development for FY25, a portfolio held by Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan.

A total of Rs 29,909 crore for school education and Rs 18,421 crore for Healthcare and Family welfare were allotted in the 2024-25 budget. Attacking the earlier YSRCP government, Kehsav said by the time the previous regime was out of power, the state's financial position was on the verge of collapse. Opposition YSRCP boycotted the session today.

Read More

  1. Ayodhya Sees Biggest Devotees Inflow Post-Pran Pratistha; 30 Lakh Gather In 14 Kosi Parikrama
  2. MVA Promises Caste Census, Free Cervical Cancer Vaccine for Girls; Rs 3,000 A Month To Women

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh government on Monday presented a budget of Rs 2,94,427.25 crore for FY 25 with a revenue expenditure estimated at Rs 2,35,916.99 crore and capital expenditure at Rs 32,712.84 crore.

Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav, while presenting the budget in the Assembly, said the estimated revenue deficit is around Rs 34,743.38 crore (2.12 per cent of the GSDP) and the fiscal deficit is estimated at around Rs 68,742.65 crore (4.19 per cent of the GSDP) for the financial year.

"The budget proposals which I am presenting today were made by keeping the state's financial position in consideration and to revive the (state) financially by creating wealth. This is aimed at restarting the financial wheels of the state," said Keshav. The budget allotted Rs 16,739 crore for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development for FY25, a portfolio held by Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan.

A total of Rs 29,909 crore for school education and Rs 18,421 crore for Healthcare and Family welfare were allotted in the 2024-25 budget. Attacking the earlier YSRCP government, Kehsav said by the time the previous regime was out of power, the state's financial position was on the verge of collapse. Opposition YSRCP boycotted the session today.

Read More

  1. Ayodhya Sees Biggest Devotees Inflow Post-Pran Pratistha; 30 Lakh Gather In 14 Kosi Parikrama
  2. MVA Promises Caste Census, Free Cervical Cancer Vaccine for Girls; Rs 3,000 A Month To Women

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ANDHRA PRADESH GOVERNMENTFY25DEPUTY CM PAWAN KALYANFINANCE MINISTER PAYYAVULA KESHAVBUDGET FOR FY25

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Canada SDS Visa Helped Indian Students And Why Was It Stopped

How Doodles Got A Russian Art Teacher Locked Up For 20 Years

Exclusive | Drubbing Against Kiwis At Home Puts Gautam In 'Gambhir' Situation

Explained: How SC Ruling On LMV Driving Licence Helps Drive Commercial Transport Vehicles

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.