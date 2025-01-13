ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Pradesh Fishermen Beam In Joy As Rare 'Gold' Fish Fetch Rs 1.40 Lakh

'Gold' fish, locally known as 'Kachidi', has nutritional properties apart from medicinal values and is in huge demand in Kolkata.

Representational Picture (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 13, 2025, 12:27 PM IST

Achyutapuram: Ahead of Makar Sankranti celebrations, fishermen from Pudimadaka in Achyutapuram Mandal of Andhra Pradesh's Anakapalle district, netted a pair of rare 'Kachidi' fish during their weekend venture into the sea. The catch, celebrated as a symbol of good fortune, fetched a whopping Rs 1.40 lakh for them.

With many traders competing with each other to lay claim on this rare fish, a local trader from Pudimadaka successfully bagged it. Plans are already underway to export it to Kolkata, where it is in huge demand and expected to fetch a premium price.

Known for their distinctive golden hue, the male Kachidi fish, also referred to as 'gold' fish, is popular for its unique taste. It is said that one who tastes this fish once is always eager to eat it repeatedly.

Found in the Indo-Pacific, the 'Kachdi' fish is believed to possess nutritional values apart from medicinal properties and its exquisite flavour. It is also believed that this fish is used for preparing medicines to treat ailments related to liver, lungs and gallbladder.

The catch has brought cheer to the local fishing community, marking a vibrant start for the festive celebrations.

Last year, a fisherman from Anakapalli district caught a rare gold fish, weighing 27 kg, which fetched him Rs 3.90 lakh

