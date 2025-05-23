ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Pradesh: Fire breaks Out At Visakhapatnam Steel Plant

According to Kesavarao, steel plant police inspector, the fire was brought under control after operation.

Representational Image (ANI)
By ANI

Published : May 23, 2025 at 2:17 PM IST

Visakhapatnam: A fire broke out at the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant in Andhra Pradesh on Friday. Several fire dousing vehicles were rushed to the site immediately.

According to Kesavarao, steel plant police inspector, the fire was brought under control after operation. More details are awaited.

Earlier on May 17, a massive fire broke out in the First Street of Pellakuru Colony in Kovur, Nellore district. Officials said the fire erupted in a scrap factory.

The presence of iron scrap, waste materials, and plastic at the site caused the flames to spread quickly. Thick smoke filled the surrounding area, causing concern among residents.

