ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Female SI Assaulted For Stopping Indecent Dances In Vizianagaram; 9 Arrested

The police team revealed that some youths, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, grabbed the female SI's hair, assaulted her, and hurled obscene abuse.

Andhra Pradesh Female Cop Assaulted For Stopping Indecent Dances In Vizianagaram
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 13, 2025, 1:58 PM IST

Vizianagaram: An on-duty female sub-inspector (SI) was allegedly assaulted by a group of unruly youths for attempting to stop indecent dances at a cultural event in Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram district on Tuesday night, police officials said.

Based on the video evidence, the police team arrested at least nine individuals, while one accused remains absconding.

According to the officials, a 'Dance Baby Dance' program was organised as part of the fair, during which some youths misbehaved with the female dancers on stage. At that time, the on-duty SI intervened to restore order.

The miscreants, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, grabbed her by the hair, assaulted her, and hurled obscene abuse, the officials added. Fearing for her safety, the SI took shelter in a nearby house, but the mob chased her and continued to create havoc.

Soon after getting the information, Appalanaidu, a Circle Inspector (CI) in the rural area of S. Kota, along with a team of police officers, rushed to the spot. Upon investigation, the cop team found that the attackers were hiding in the YSRCP youth leader's house. The police arrested the accused, while one remains absconding.

The arrested individuals were reportedly identified as G. Mohan, K. Vishnu, B. Durga Rao, T. Harshavardhan, R. Yernibabu, S. Gowrinaidu, G. Santosh Kumar, G. Kishore, and B. Simhachalam Naidu. The female SI, who sustained injuries, was immediately taken to the hospital for treatment.

It was learnt that a police picket has been set up in the village to prevent further disturbances. The authorities are continuing their investigation, and efforts are underway to apprehend the remaining accused.

Read More

  1. Haryana Police Team Attacked In Rajasthan; Suspected Criminal Freed, Driver Kidnapped By Assailants
  2. SI Slapped When Cops Came To Arrest Accused In Jodhpur, Case Against 3 For Obstructing Govt Work

Vizianagaram: An on-duty female sub-inspector (SI) was allegedly assaulted by a group of unruly youths for attempting to stop indecent dances at a cultural event in Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram district on Tuesday night, police officials said.

Based on the video evidence, the police team arrested at least nine individuals, while one accused remains absconding.

According to the officials, a 'Dance Baby Dance' program was organised as part of the fair, during which some youths misbehaved with the female dancers on stage. At that time, the on-duty SI intervened to restore order.

The miscreants, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, grabbed her by the hair, assaulted her, and hurled obscene abuse, the officials added. Fearing for her safety, the SI took shelter in a nearby house, but the mob chased her and continued to create havoc.

Soon after getting the information, Appalanaidu, a Circle Inspector (CI) in the rural area of S. Kota, along with a team of police officers, rushed to the spot. Upon investigation, the cop team found that the attackers were hiding in the YSRCP youth leader's house. The police arrested the accused, while one remains absconding.

The arrested individuals were reportedly identified as G. Mohan, K. Vishnu, B. Durga Rao, T. Harshavardhan, R. Yernibabu, S. Gowrinaidu, G. Santosh Kumar, G. Kishore, and B. Simhachalam Naidu. The female SI, who sustained injuries, was immediately taken to the hospital for treatment.

It was learnt that a police picket has been set up in the village to prevent further disturbances. The authorities are continuing their investigation, and efforts are underway to apprehend the remaining accused.

Read More

  1. Haryana Police Team Attacked In Rajasthan; Suspected Criminal Freed, Driver Kidnapped By Assailants
  2. SI Slapped When Cops Came To Arrest Accused In Jodhpur, Case Against 3 For Obstructing Govt Work

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

FEMALE SI ATTACKED IN VIZIANAGARAMFEMALE SI ASSAULTED IN VIZIANAGARAMAP FEMALE SI ASSAULTED

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Mushroom Jalebi: Sweet And Savoury Innovation From Haryana Farmer Couple

A Sip At A Time: Naali Cha, Odia Series Explores Bittersweet Taste Of Virtual And Real World

Supreme Court Sets Aside Allahabad HC's Order Of Rs 5 Lakh Compensation For Wrongful Confinement

Geopolitics | Donald Trump's Tectonic Shifts In US Foreign Policy And Russia-Ukraine War

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.