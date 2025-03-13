Andhra Female SI Assaulted For Stopping Indecent Dances In Vizianagaram; 9 Arrested

Vizianagaram: An on-duty female sub-inspector (SI) was allegedly assaulted by a group of unruly youths for attempting to stop indecent dances at a cultural event in Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram district on Tuesday night, police officials said.
Based on the video evidence, the police team arrested at least nine individuals, while one accused remains absconding.
According to the officials, a 'Dance Baby Dance' program was organised as part of the fair, during which some youths misbehaved with the female dancers on stage. At that time, the on-duty SI intervened to restore order.
The miscreants, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, grabbed her by the hair, assaulted her, and hurled obscene abuse, the officials added. Fearing for her safety, the SI took shelter in a nearby house, but the mob chased her and continued to create havoc.
Soon after getting the information, Appalanaidu, a Circle Inspector (CI) in the rural area of S. Kota, along with a team of police officers, rushed to the spot. Upon investigation, the cop team found that the attackers were hiding in the YSRCP youth leader's house. The police arrested the accused, while one remains absconding.
The arrested individuals were reportedly identified as G. Mohan, K. Vishnu, B. Durga Rao, T. Harshavardhan, R. Yernibabu, S. Gowrinaidu, G. Santosh Kumar, G. Kishore, and B. Simhachalam Naidu. The female SI, who sustained injuries, was immediately taken to the hospital for treatment.
It was learnt that a police picket has been set up in the village to prevent further disturbances. The authorities are continuing their investigation, and efforts are underway to apprehend the remaining accused.
