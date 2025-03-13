ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Female SI Assaulted For Stopping Indecent Dances In Vizianagaram; 9 Arrested

Vizianagaram: An on-duty female sub-inspector (SI) was allegedly assaulted by a group of unruly youths for attempting to stop indecent dances at a cultural event in Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram district on Tuesday night, police officials said.

Based on the video evidence, the police team arrested at least nine individuals, while one accused remains absconding.

According to the officials, a 'Dance Baby Dance' program was organised as part of the fair, during which some youths misbehaved with the female dancers on stage. At that time, the on-duty SI intervened to restore order.

The miscreants, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, grabbed her by the hair, assaulted her, and hurled obscene abuse, the officials added. Fearing for her safety, the SI took shelter in a nearby house, but the mob chased her and continued to create havoc.