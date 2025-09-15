Andhra Pradesh Farmer Duped Of Rs 3 Crore In Kamandalam Sale Fraud
According to police, the accused duped the farmer on the pretext of commission for the sale of a magnificient Kamandalam in Vishakhapatnam.
Published : September 15, 2025 at 3:51 PM IST
Penamaluru: A farmer from Poranki in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district has been cheated of Rs 3 crore by a fraudster on pretext of a commission for selling a valuable 'Kamandalam', a sacred pot used by Hindu priests.
According to Penamaluru CI Venkataramana, the scam came to light after the farmer realized he had been duped and complained to the police.
According to the police, the fraud dates back to 2019, when the farmer met a man named Korlagunta Lakshmi Prasad from Kedareshwarpet, Vijayawada. Within days, Lakshmi Prasad began weaving a web of deceit. He told the farmer that there was a magnificent Kamandalam near Simhachalam, Visakhapatnam, valued at Rs 1,000 crore, and promised the farmer a commission of up to Rs 10 crore if he helped sell it.
Believing him, the farmer was taken on trips to Bangalore, Visakhapatnam, Hyderabad, Rajahmundry, and other cities, where Lakshmi Prasad introduced him to several individuals supposedly involved in the sale. The farmer was told that a sum of money would be required for the sale process, and trusting Lakshmi Prasad, he paid amounts in installments through UPI over the years.
From 2019 to 2025, the farmer ended up paying a total of Rs 3 crore. However, due to financial difficulties, he informed Lakshmi Prasad that he could no longer continue paying and had already incurred debts. He requested that, instead of a commission, the Rs 3 crore he had already paid be returned.
Instead of cooperating, Lakshmi Prasad allegedly began threatening the farmer, prompting him to approach the Penamalur police and file a complaint.
The police have confirmed that an investigation is ongoing to trace the accused and recover the lost funds. Authorities are urging citizens to remain cautious of offers that promise high returns on investment or commission-based deals, particularly those involving high-value assets like antiques, land, or rare items.
This incident highlights how fraudsters exploit trust and lure victims with promises of enormous profits, often keeping them financially and emotionally trapped for years.
