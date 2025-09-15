ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Pradesh Farmer Duped Of Rs 3 Crore In Kamandalam Sale Fraud

Penamaluru: A farmer from Poranki in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district has been cheated of Rs 3 crore by a fraudster on pretext of a commission for selling a valuable 'Kamandalam', a sacred pot used by Hindu priests.

According to Penamaluru CI Venkataramana, the scam came to light after the farmer realized he had been duped and complained to the police.

According to the police, the fraud dates back to 2019, when the farmer met a man named Korlagunta Lakshmi Prasad from Kedareshwarpet, Vijayawada. Within days, Lakshmi Prasad began weaving a web of deceit. He told the farmer that there was a magnificent Kamandalam near Simhachalam, Visakhapatnam, valued at Rs 1,000 crore, and promised the farmer a commission of up to Rs 10 crore if he helped sell it.

Believing him, the farmer was taken on trips to Bangalore, Visakhapatnam, Hyderabad, Rajahmundry, and other cities, where Lakshmi Prasad introduced him to several individuals supposedly involved in the sale. The farmer was told that a sum of money would be required for the sale process, and trusting Lakshmi Prasad, he paid amounts in installments through UPI over the years.