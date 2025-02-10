ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Pradesh: Engineering Student Allegedly Raped; Accused With Political Ties Arrested

Amaravati: A horrifying incident has come to light in Paritala, Kanchikacharla Mandal, here in Andhra Pradesh, where an engineering student was allegedly raped after being lured in the name of love. The crime, which involved deception, blackmail, and threats, was uncovered after the victim lodged a complaint with the police.

According to Nandigama ACP Balagangadhar Tilak, the 19-year-old victim, a second-year engineering student, was staying in a hostel while pursuing her studies. In the police complaint, the girl said that one Sheikh Hussain (25) from Paritala village allegedly tricked her into believing he was in love with her. The girl said that on January 12, he invited her to what he claimed was a family function at his house.

However, upon arriving, she found no such event taking place. Instead, Hussain insisted he had called her to talk privately, she said. Shortly after, he stepped out, leaving her alone in the house with Sheikh Gali Saida (26), a local painter, and Chinthala Prabhudas (25), an engineering student from her college, girl stated in her complaint.

Moments later, Saida entered the room and, under the threat of exposing fabricated photos of her with Hussain, forced himself on her, she said adding to muffle her screams, the television volume was turned up. During the alleged sexual assault, Hussain and Prabhudas stood guard outside as per the complainant. She said that following the assault, the trio threatened to release videos of the incident on social media if she spoke out. Hussain and Prabhudas continued to coerce her into compliance, she added.