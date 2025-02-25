ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Pradesh Elephant Attack Leaves Three Devotees Dead, Two Injured

Annamayya: Three devotees died, and two others were injured in an elephant attack inside a forest here in Andhra Pradesh early Tuesday, a police official said.

“A group of 30 devotees heading to Talakona temple was attacked by a herd of elephants around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday, resulting in three deaths and injuries to two others,” the official said. Of the two injured, one sustained serious injuries while the other was declared out of danger, the official added.

According to police, the forest falls under obulavaripalle mandal’s Y Kota area and it is believed that up to 15 elephants were part of the herd that attacked the devotees. Police recovered the bodies of the deceased, while those who escaped the attack were sent home.