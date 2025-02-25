ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Pradesh Elephant Attack Leaves Three Devotees Dead, Two Injured

A herd of elephants attacked a group of devotees heading to Talakona temple, killing three and injuring two others in Andhra Pradesh’s Annamayya district.

Representational Image
Representational Image (File/ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 25, 2025, 1:14 PM IST

Annamayya: Three devotees died, and two others were injured in an elephant attack inside a forest here in Andhra Pradesh early Tuesday, a police official said.

“A group of 30 devotees heading to Talakona temple was attacked by a herd of elephants around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday, resulting in three deaths and injuries to two others,” the official said. Of the two injured, one sustained serious injuries while the other was declared out of danger, the official added.

According to police, the forest falls under obulavaripalle mandal’s Y Kota area and it is believed that up to 15 elephants were part of the herd that attacked the devotees. Police recovered the bodies of the deceased, while those who escaped the attack were sent home.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu expressed shock over the incident and directed authorities to ensure the best medical care for the injured. “We will support the affected families,” he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan described the deaths as deeply painful. He spoke with authorities over the phone to inquire about the incident. He also instructed MLA Sridhar to visit the affected families.

Officials were also urged to ensure quality medical care for the injured. He also directed forest officials to submit a comprehensive report on the incident.

Read More:

  1. Outrage Mounts After Tribal Couple Trampled To Death In Elephant Attack In Kerala's Aralam; BJP Calls For Hartal Today
  2. Tribal Man Killed In Wild Elephant Attack In Thrissur, Kerala's Fifth Case In February
  3. Tribal Youth Killed In Wild Elephant Attack In Wayanad, Fourth Case In 72 Hours

Annamayya: Three devotees died, and two others were injured in an elephant attack inside a forest here in Andhra Pradesh early Tuesday, a police official said.

“A group of 30 devotees heading to Talakona temple was attacked by a herd of elephants around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday, resulting in three deaths and injuries to two others,” the official said. Of the two injured, one sustained serious injuries while the other was declared out of danger, the official added.

According to police, the forest falls under obulavaripalle mandal’s Y Kota area and it is believed that up to 15 elephants were part of the herd that attacked the devotees. Police recovered the bodies of the deceased, while those who escaped the attack were sent home.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu expressed shock over the incident and directed authorities to ensure the best medical care for the injured. “We will support the affected families,” he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan described the deaths as deeply painful. He spoke with authorities over the phone to inquire about the incident. He also instructed MLA Sridhar to visit the affected families.

Officials were also urged to ensure quality medical care for the injured. He also directed forest officials to submit a comprehensive report on the incident.

Read More:

  1. Outrage Mounts After Tribal Couple Trampled To Death In Elephant Attack In Kerala's Aralam; BJP Calls For Hartal Today
  2. Tribal Man Killed In Wild Elephant Attack In Thrissur, Kerala's Fifth Case In February
  3. Tribal Youth Killed In Wild Elephant Attack In Wayanad, Fourth Case In 72 Hours

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ANDHRA PRADESH ELEPHANT ATTACKANNAMAYYA ELEPHANT ATTACKELEPHANTS ATTACK DEVOTEESTALAKONA TEMPLEDEVOTEES KILLED IN ELEPHANT ATTACK

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Alchi Kitchen: Preserving Ladakh’s Flavors, Empowering Women

Exclusive | Inside ISRO's NGLV Plans: V Narayanan Shares Insights Into 30-Tonne Payload Vehicle

Metroman E Sreedharan Proposes Semi-High-Speed Rail Project As A Game-Changer For Kerala

Exclusive | Two Rockets, Five Modules, One Lunar Dream - ISRO Chairman V Narayanan Talks Chandrayaan-4

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.