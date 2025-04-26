ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Pradesh | Elderly Man Killed In Elephant Attack In Tirupati District

The victim has been identified as Siddhaiah, a resident of Dasarigudem.

Elderly Man Killed In Elephant Attack In Tirupati District
File photo of the deceased Siddhaiah (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 26, 2025 at 8:48 PM IST

Tirupati: An elderly man was tragically killed in an elephant attack in Chittecherla, Chinnagottigallu mandal, Tirupati district, officials said on Saturday.

The victim, identified as Siddhaiah, a resident of Dasarigudem, was attacked by two elephants that had strayed from a herd in the nearby Seshachalam forest area, they said.

According to officials, the elephants initially approached the Appinayini tank near Chittecherla. Local farmers, who had spotted the elephants, managed to chase them back into the forest. However, as night fell, the villagers believed the elephants had retreated into the forest. Unfortunately, the elephants later returned to the area and entered the farm of a tenant farmer, Siddhaiah.

While on his way home, Siddhaiah encountered the elephants and was attacked by them. Forest officials were immediately notified and responded by chasing the elephants back into the forest. Siddhaiah's body was subsequently transported to the Peeler Government Hospital for postmortem.

This is not the first instance of deaths due to attacks by elephants in Andhra Pradesh.

