Andhra Pradesh | Elderly Man Killed In Elephant Attack In Tirupati District

Tirupati: An elderly man was tragically killed in an elephant attack in Chittecherla, Chinnagottigallu mandal, Tirupati district, officials said on Saturday.

The victim, identified as Siddhaiah, a resident of Dasarigudem, was attacked by two elephants that had strayed from a herd in the nearby Seshachalam forest area, they said.

According to officials, the elephants initially approached the Appinayini tank near Chittecherla. Local farmers, who had spotted the elephants, managed to chase them back into the forest. However, as night fell, the villagers believed the elephants had retreated into the forest. Unfortunately, the elephants later returned to the area and entered the farm of a tenant farmer, Siddhaiah.