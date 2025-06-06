Andhra Pradesh | Doctor's Perform TEVAR To Remove Fish Bone Near Heart

Kakinada: Doctors at Apollo Hospital, Kakinada performed a life-saving medical procedure, to remove a fish bone piercing a woman's major blood vessel near her heart. This procedure avoided the complications of open surgery and utilised a minimally invasive technique. The doctors say that this kind of procedure has been performed in the country only once before.

Doctors at Apollo Hospital, Kakinada successfully removed a fish bone that had pierced a major blood vessel near the heart without open surgery. 54-year-old Jampa Jangayamma from Bikkavolu in East Godavari district accidentally swallowed a four-cm-long fish bone on May 25. Following this, she experienced severe chest pain and was brought to Apollo Hospital where the CT scan revealed that the bone had entered the aorta, the main artery near the heart by piercing through her esophagus.

Doctors say that they would normally opt for an open-chest surgery which is usually convoluted, risky, and time-consuming lasting over 12 hours. In this case, the team of doctors chose to go a different route and perform a TEVAR (Thoracic Endo Vascular Aortic Repair). This procedure, rather than opening the chest, involves accessing the aorta through a small incision on the thigh. The surgery took only three hours and required only two stitches. Jangayamma recovered fairly quickly and was discharged within just four days.

"This is a remarkable achievement for our hospital and a significant milestone in minimally invasive cardiac care in the region," said Apollo Hospital COO Dr. R.R. Reddy. He lauded the surgical team consisting of Dr. Vamsi Chaitanya, Dr. Krishna, and Dr. P. Nageswara Rao for their skill and decision-making.