Andhra Pradesh Devotees Cheated On Pretext Of Helicopter Tickets For Chardham Yatra

Rudraprayag: Three devotees from Andhra Pradesh have been cheated by their travel agent on the pretext of providing them tickets for the ongoing Chardham Yatra in Uttarakhand. Police have registered a case into the alleged fraud.
According to a police official, the complainant Penta Ratnakar, son of Ramchandra Muthi, a resident of Kasibugga Palasa in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam has lodged a complaint with the Guptkashi police station.
In his complaint, Ratnakar said that his group had left for Chardham Yatra in Uttarakhand through a travel agency. Along with the travel package, the travel agent also took money from them for helicopter tickets for Kedarnath Dham at the rate of Rs 15,000 per person, he said.
Ratnakar said that as soon as they reached Guptkashi from Gangotri on Sunday, May 11, the travel agency operators demanded an additional Rs 30,000 per person in the name of getting helicopter tickets from Guptkashi to Kedarnath Dham.
“Even after we sent the money for the tickets on different accounts, on Monday morning, when everyone got ready to go to Kedarnath Dham, no helicopter tickets were provided,” Ratnakar said.
A police officer said that on the basis of the complaint of the complainant, a case under Section 318 (4) 61 of the Indian Penal Code was registered in Guptkashi police station. The case has been registered against the accused including Manish Kumar, a resident of Paharganj in Delhi, Potnoru Ramarao, son of Jagannath, a resident of Gandhinagar, Paralakemundi, Gajapati from Odisha, Ashish of 12 A Saraswati Marg Karol Bagh, the owner of Sahara Tour and Travels Delhi.
Book Tickets From IRCTC Website Only
Authorities have urged Chardham yatra devotees to book helicopter tickets on the IRCTC's official website https://heliyatra.irctc.co.in only.
Read More: