Andhra Pradesh Devotees Cheated On Pretext Of Helicopter Tickets For Chardham Yatra

Rudraprayag: Three devotees from Andhra Pradesh have been cheated by their travel agent on the pretext of providing them tickets for the ongoing Chardham Yatra in Uttarakhand. Police have registered a case into the alleged fraud.

According to a police official, the complainant Penta Ratnakar, son of Ramchandra Muthi, a resident of Kasibugga Palasa in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam has lodged a complaint with the Guptkashi police station.

In his complaint, Ratnakar said that his group had left for Chardham Yatra in Uttarakhand through a travel agency. Along with the travel package, the travel agent also took money from them for helicopter tickets for Kedarnath Dham at the rate of Rs 15,000 per person, he said.

Ratnakar said that as soon as they reached Guptkashi from Gangotri on Sunday, May 11, the travel agency operators demanded an additional Rs 30,000 per person in the name of getting helicopter tickets from Guptkashi to Kedarnath Dham.