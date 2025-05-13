ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Pradesh Devotees Cheated On Pretext Of Helicopter Tickets For Chardham Yatra

The devotees from Srikakulam said that despite having already paid for the tickets, they were asked to pay afresh for the chopper tickets.

Representational picture
Representational picture (ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 13, 2025 at 2:11 PM IST

1 Min Read

Rudraprayag: Three devotees from Andhra Pradesh have been cheated by their travel agent on the pretext of providing them tickets for the ongoing Chardham Yatra in Uttarakhand. Police have registered a case into the alleged fraud.

According to a police official, the complainant Penta Ratnakar, son of Ramchandra Muthi, a resident of Kasibugga Palasa in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam has lodged a complaint with the Guptkashi police station.

In his complaint, Ratnakar said that his group had left for Chardham Yatra in Uttarakhand through a travel agency. Along with the travel package, the travel agent also took money from them for helicopter tickets for Kedarnath Dham at the rate of Rs 15,000 per person, he said.

Ratnakar said that as soon as they reached Guptkashi from Gangotri on Sunday, May 11, the travel agency operators demanded an additional Rs 30,000 per person in the name of getting helicopter tickets from Guptkashi to Kedarnath Dham.

Even after we sent the money for the tickets on different accounts, on Monday morning, when everyone got ready to go to Kedarnath Dham, no helicopter tickets were provided,” Ratnakar said.

A police officer said that on the basis of the complaint of the complainant, a case under Section 318 (4) 61 of the Indian Penal Code was registered in Guptkashi police station. The case has been registered against the accused including Manish Kumar, a resident of Paharganj in Delhi, Potnoru Ramarao, son of Jagannath, a resident of Gandhinagar, Paralakemundi, Gajapati from Odisha, Ashish of 12 A Saraswati Marg Karol Bagh, the owner of Sahara Tour and Travels Delhi.

Book Tickets From IRCTC Website Only

Authorities have urged Chardham yatra devotees to book helicopter tickets on the IRCTC's official website https://heliyatra.irctc.co.in only.

Read More:

  1. Char Dham Yatra 2025: Nearly Half Million Pilgrims Visit Holy Sites
  2. Karnataka Man Cheated in Name Of Chardham Yatra Logistics

Rudraprayag: Three devotees from Andhra Pradesh have been cheated by their travel agent on the pretext of providing them tickets for the ongoing Chardham Yatra in Uttarakhand. Police have registered a case into the alleged fraud.

According to a police official, the complainant Penta Ratnakar, son of Ramchandra Muthi, a resident of Kasibugga Palasa in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam has lodged a complaint with the Guptkashi police station.

In his complaint, Ratnakar said that his group had left for Chardham Yatra in Uttarakhand through a travel agency. Along with the travel package, the travel agent also took money from them for helicopter tickets for Kedarnath Dham at the rate of Rs 15,000 per person, he said.

Ratnakar said that as soon as they reached Guptkashi from Gangotri on Sunday, May 11, the travel agency operators demanded an additional Rs 30,000 per person in the name of getting helicopter tickets from Guptkashi to Kedarnath Dham.

Even after we sent the money for the tickets on different accounts, on Monday morning, when everyone got ready to go to Kedarnath Dham, no helicopter tickets were provided,” Ratnakar said.

A police officer said that on the basis of the complaint of the complainant, a case under Section 318 (4) 61 of the Indian Penal Code was registered in Guptkashi police station. The case has been registered against the accused including Manish Kumar, a resident of Paharganj in Delhi, Potnoru Ramarao, son of Jagannath, a resident of Gandhinagar, Paralakemundi, Gajapati from Odisha, Ashish of 12 A Saraswati Marg Karol Bagh, the owner of Sahara Tour and Travels Delhi.

Book Tickets From IRCTC Website Only

Authorities have urged Chardham yatra devotees to book helicopter tickets on the IRCTC's official website https://heliyatra.irctc.co.in only.

Read More:

  1. Char Dham Yatra 2025: Nearly Half Million Pilgrims Visit Holy Sites
  2. Karnataka Man Cheated in Name Of Chardham Yatra Logistics

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

UTTARAKHAND CHARDHAM YATRA 2025CHARDHAM YATRACHARDHAM HELICOPTER SERVICEANDHRA CHARDHAM DEVOTEE FRAUD

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Fearless In The Face Of Fangs, Snake Girl Of Odisha Niharika Protects Reptiles, Trains Rescuers & Saves Lives

Operation Sindoor: ‘A Seminal Moment In Indian Statecraft’, Says Raj Shukla

Operation Sindoor Was Precise, Calibrated And Timely: Major General (Retd) Harsha Kakkar

Even In Death, Their Umbilical Bond Endured: Poonch Twins Zoya And Zain Killed In Pakistani Shelling, Father Battles For Life

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.