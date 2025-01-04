ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Pradesh Delegation Meets K'taka CM Siddaramaiah, Explores 'Shakti Yojana' For Women's Free Travel

Taking Shakti Yojana as a model scheme, the Andhra Pradesh government led by CM Chandrababu Naidu is planning a similar project in the state.

Andhra Pradesh Delegation Meets K'taka CM Siddaramaiah, Explores 'Shakti Yojana' For Women's Free Travel"
Delegation from Andhra Pradesh in discussion with Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 45 minutes ago

Bengaluru: A delegation from Andhra Pradesh including ministers met Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at Vidhana Soudha on Friday to discuss the 'Shakti Yojana' project which provides free travel to women in Karnataka.

Andhra Pradesh Transport Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy, Home and Disaster Management Minister Vangalapudi Anitha, Women and Child Welfare Minister Gummidi Sandhyarani and a team of departmental officials met CM Siddaramaiah at the Vidhana Soudha office and held discussions.

Karnataka Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy, Guarantee Implementation Committee Chairman H.M. Revanna and other high-ranking officials were also present in the meeting.

Taking Shakti Yojana as a model scheme, the Andhra Pradesh government led by CM Chandrababu Naidu has set its sights on implementing a similar scheme in the state.

The Andhra Pradesh delegation also visited the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) Central Office to learn more about the implementation of the project. The team visited the Shantinagar Bus Terminal and engaged with women passengers to learn about their experiences with the free travel initiative under Karnataka's Shakti Scheme.

The press release issued by the KSRTC stated that the Andhra Pradesh delegation gained valuable insights into the measures the corporation has taken to ensure the scheme's success. According to the press release, the team also visited Depot-2 in the Bangalore Central Division of KSRTC to observe the various services offered to the public by the corporation.

