Andhra Pradesh Cyber Scam: Fraudsters Dupe Retired Employee Of Rs 36 Lakh

Kanigiri: A suspicious phone call received by a retired government employee with the caller asking for Rs 90,000 has led to the shocking unearthing of a Rs 36 lakh cyber scam here in Andhra Pradesh. The victim, identified as Moole Brahma Reddy, a retired Mandal Education Officer (MEO) from Kanigiri town, had been blackmailed into sending money secretly to hackers, police officials said.

How the Scam Unfolded

According to the police, Brahma Reddy received a call from an unknown number on January 17. As per police, the caller falsely accused him of receiving Rs 30 lakh from a criminal arrested in Delhi. To “prove” their claim, hackers sent him fake screenshots of WhatsApp between him and the alleged criminal and warned him to not disclose the matter, claiming it was a “highly confidential case.”

screenshots (Special Arrangement)

Fearing arrest, Brahma Reddy and his wife, Sivaparvathi, transferred Rs 36 lakh in multiple installments to bank accounts provided by the fraudsters.

Suspicion Of Victim's Son Unearths Fraud

Despite paying a hefty sum, the fraudsters continued their attempts to grab more money, demanding an additional Rs 90,000. When Brahma Reddy asked his elder son, Umamaheswara Reddy, for the money, his suspicious behaviour raised alarms. Upon questioning his father, the son discovered the scam and immediately approached the cybercrime police.

Police Investigation

Kanigiri CI Sheikh Khajavali confirmed the fraud and said that cybercriminals withdrew Rs 36 lakh from bank accounts in Narsaraopet and two other locations.

The police have seized the scam-linked bank accounts and are tracking the suspects, Khajavali said adding police have urged people not to panic if they receive similar threats and report cyber frauds immediately.

This case serves as a stark warning against the increasing cases of cyber scams, highlighting the importance of verifying suspicious calls and consulting authorities before making any financial transactions.