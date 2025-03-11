Andhra Pradesh: CRDA Approves Rs 40,000 Crore Works In Amaravathi

Amaravathi: The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) has approved construction work worth Rs. 40,000 crore in connection with about 70 projects. The 45th meeting of the CRDA was held in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly, chaired by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

The decision was taken at the meeting to issue agreements to contract agencies. After completing the Letter of Agreement, construction work will begin in the capital. Andhra Pradesh Ministers Narayana, Payyavala Keshav, CS Vijayanand, and others attended the meeting.

"The city of Amaravathi is developed with the plan," Minister Narayana told reporters after the CRDA meeting.

"YSRCP Chief and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy made many attempts for five years to disturb the capital of Amaravati. The monopolists have been badly hit by the last government, which stopped the work in the capital and did not close the contract agreements in 2014-19. Many disturbances have been crossed, and the work begins again," added Narayana.

"When the alliance government arrived, we set up a technical committee and discussed the issues. We have obtained permission from the CRDA for 73 works. There are 19 works like the NTR (N T Rama Rao) statue, the Iconic Bridge and Karakatta Road. Their value is around Rs 16,871 crore. Estimates have been prepared for these. Tenders will be called for these 19 works before the end of March," the Minister added.

He maintained that no public money is being spent on the construction of Amaravati. "The Government funds will not be spent on Rs 64,000 crore works. The Authority has approved land allocation to 31 companies," he added.

"6,203 acres in Amaravathi City is left to the CRDA. We are going to give about 1300 acres to various companies. We will acquire funds for the construction of capital through various means. The city of Amaravati is developed with the plan," he added.

YSRCP leaders have slammed the Rs 6,000 crore allotted in the budget for the capital. Hitting back at YSRCP, Narayana said that the leaders of the party should know everything.